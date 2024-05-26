Updated May 26th, 2024 at 20:15 IST
Top Travel Destinations In India In June-July
Summer weather encourages lighter fabrics, simplifying packing and allowing for more space for gifts and mementos in luggage due to the warmth.
1/7: July in Cherrapunji is characterized by high humidity and frequent rainfall, yet its stunning beauty makes it an ideal time for nature lovers and photographers./ Image: istock
2/7: Gangtok's June weather offers warm days with 14 hours of sunlight, making it perfect for exploring the city before rains set in, making it ideal for families, honeymooners, and adventure enthusiasts./ Image: Istock
3/7: Darjeeling is best visited during the summer months from April to June, but some travelers also enjoy the icy-cool winter months from October to December./ Image: Istock
4/7: June in Goa offers a unique, tranquil experience with lush greenery and a glimpse of authentic Goan life, unlike typical beach holidays./ Image: Istock
5/7: Kalpa, a picturesque town in Himachal Pradesh, is a popular destination known for its mild weather and scenic beauty during the summer months from March to June./ Image: istock
6/7: Mornings and evenings are ideal for sightseeing, but indoors are recommended in the afternoons due to hot temperatures. Water sports enthusiasts should visit during this time./ Image: iStock
7/7: During this season, mountaineering is a popular adventure in Mount Abu with average temperatures ranging from 25 to 42 degrees Celsius, offering budget travelers discounted accommodations./ Image: Pinterest
