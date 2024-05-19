Squats are a functional exercise that enhances calorie burn, prevents injuries, strengthens the core, and improves balance and posture when performed correctly.

1/7: Deep squats strengthen glutes and quadricep muscles through repetitions. Start with one at the end of routine and increase repetitions as needed./ Image: Freepik

2/7: Tight hips can cause lower back pain. Deep squats, which require hip mobility and loosen hip muscles, reduce this risk. They also help lift with leg muscles, making squatting more efficient. / Image: Freepik

3/7: Deep squats emphasizes challenging ankle range of motion during deep squats to maintain balance and prevent backward topple, focusing on slow, methodical repetitions./ Image: Freepik

4/7: Deep squats increase flexibility by requiring muscles and ligaments to stretch, as they require more movement in the knees, hips, and ankles than normal squats./ Image: Freepik

5/7: Weight-bearing exercises like deep squats can aid bone building, with resistance added through weights, heavy jugs, weighted vests, or backpacks./ Image: Freepik

6/7: Strength training using the body's full range of motion enhances joint strength and flexibility, making them more resilient to injury./ Image: Freepik

7/7: Calorie burning is often associated with aerobic exercises like running or cycling, but high-intensity compound movements like the squat can also burn significant calories./ Image: Freepik