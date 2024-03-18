It is a night to remember for the RCB fans as the women's team secured a historic title win at the Arun Jaitley Stadium after they defeated the Delhi Capitals.

A historic WPL 2024 Finale as RCB clinch their first title in 16 years after defeating DC

1/10: The WPL 2024 Final will see history in the making as a new champion will be crowned in the season two of the tournament/ Image: BCCI

2/10: Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and chose to bat first in the WPL 2024 Finale / Image: BCCI

3/10: Meg Lanning opened the charge and survived a scary run-out situation in the first over / Image: BCCI

4/10: But Shafali Verma Shafali Verma smashed a 27-ball 44, which included three gigantic sixes./ Image: BCCI

5/10: But Sophie Molineux led the charge and the RCB women were able to limit the DC Women/ Image: BCCI

6/10: The RCB-W limited the DC-W at 18.3 overs after they bowled them out as they put up 113 runs on the scoreboard./ Image: BCCI

7/10: The RCB-Women came into attack when they came down in the second innings to chase the given target./ Image: BCCI

8/10: In the end, it was Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh who put the team on the front-foot as they put up a towering effort./ Image: BCCI

9/10: Perry and Ghosh stuck till the end as they secure the winning runs for the team and the squad members rush to them after they won the title. / Image: BCCI

10/10: A 16-year wait has finally come to an end as the Royal Challengers Bangalore are no longer trophy-less as the Women's Team secured the gold in a historic Finale./ Image: BCCI