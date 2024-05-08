Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund STUN PSG to seal Champions League final berth: In Pictures

In pictures how Borussia Dortmund stunned PSG at Parc Des Princes in Champions League semi final second leg and qualified for the finals in Wembley on June 1.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk

1/10: With the score at 1-0, PSG's Warren Zaire-Emery hit post and nearly equalised for the home side. / Image: AP

2/10: Just 5 minutes into the second half, Mats Hummels' towering header via a set piece gave Dortmund a 2-0 lead on aggregate. The goal was eventually the deciding factor. / Image: AP

3/10: Dortmund players celebrated Mats Hummels goal at the top of their lungs. / Image: AP

4/10: Ousmane Dembele had a tie to forget as his attempted shot also went wide./ Image: AP

5/10: It just wouldn't go in: Kylian Mbappe ruing his missed chances vs Dormund as he hit the crossbar in the dying minutes. / Image: AP

6/10: PSG manager Luis Enrique was rallying his players as they neared exit. Meanwhile, Dortmund manager Erdin Terzic watched on calmly. / Image: AP

7/10: As soon as the final whistle went, Dortmund players rushed to the away stand to celebrate with their fans. / Image: AP

8/10: Kylian Mbappe was visibly dejected after PSG were eliminated from the Champions League semi finals. / Image: AP

9/10: Dortmund Players celebrate after knocking PSG out/ Image: AP

10/10: Onto Wembley: Dortmund players took out their special Wembley jerseys to celebrate with fans at the end/ Image: AP

