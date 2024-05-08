Borussia Dortmund STUN PSG to seal Champions League final berth: In Pictures

In pictures how Borussia Dortmund stunned PSG at Parc Des Princes in Champions League semi final second leg and qualified for the finals in Wembley on June 1.

1/10: With the score at 1-0, PSG's Warren Zaire-Emery hit post and nearly equalised for the home side. / Image: AP

2/10: Just 5 minutes into the second half, Mats Hummels' towering header via a set piece gave Dortmund a 2-0 lead on aggregate. The goal was eventually the deciding factor. / Image: AP

3/10: Dortmund players celebrated Mats Hummels goal at the top of their lungs. / Image: AP

4/10: Ousmane Dembele had a tie to forget as his attempted shot also went wide./ Image: AP

5/10: It just wouldn't go in: Kylian Mbappe ruing his missed chances vs Dormund as he hit the crossbar in the dying minutes. / Image: AP

6/10: PSG manager Luis Enrique was rallying his players as they neared exit. Meanwhile, Dortmund manager Erdin Terzic watched on calmly. / Image: AP

7/10: As soon as the final whistle went, Dortmund players rushed to the away stand to celebrate with their fans. / Image: AP

8/10: Kylian Mbappe was visibly dejected after PSG were eliminated from the Champions League semi finals. / Image: AP

9/10: Dortmund Players celebrate after knocking PSG out/ Image: AP

10/10: Onto Wembley: Dortmund players took out their special Wembley jerseys to celebrate with fans at the end/ Image: AP