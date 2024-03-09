India's Test series against England showcased a compelling display of skill and determination, resulting in a dominant 4-1 series victory.

Breaking down India's 4-1 victory over England in 5 match Test series

1/5: Test 1: England set a target of 231 but India fell short by 28 runs in Hyderabad./ Image: BCCI

2/5: Test 2: India secured a 106-run victory after setting a target of 399 against England in Vizag. / Image: BCCI

3/5: Test 3:India dominated, amassing 430/4d and bowling out England for 122 to win by 434 runs in Rajkot./ Image: BCCI

4/5: Test 4: Despite a challenging chase, India triumphed by 5 wickets after chasing down the target of 192 in Ranchi. / Image: BCCI

5/5: Test 5:India sealed the series with an innings and 64-run win over England, finishing the series with a commanding 4-1 victory in Dharamshala. / Image: BCCI