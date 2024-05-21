Phil Foden played a pivotal role for Manchester City throughout the 2023/24 season, exhibiting his significance within the squad.

Can Phil Foden win the Ballon d'Or in 2024? His statistics are simply astounding

1/5: In the 2023/24 season, Phil Foden made a total of 52 appearances for Manchester City, scoring 27 goals and providing 11 assists across all competitions./ Image: AP

2/5: In the Premier League, Foden played 35 matches, scoring 19 goals and contributing 8 assists, with an average of 2.870 goals per 90 minutes./ Image: AP

3/5: His UEFA Champions League performance involved 8 matches, 5 goals, and 3 assists./ Image: AP

4/5: Additionally, he participated in 4 FA Cup matches, scoring 2 goals and providing 1 assist. Moreover, Foden featured in 2 FIFA Club World Cup games, scoring 1 goal./ Image: AP

5/5: He also played 1 match in the Super Cup and 1 match in the Community Shield . Furthermore, Foden had 1 appearance in the EFL Cup. He is anticpated to play a key role for City vs Utd in FA Cup final./ Image: AP