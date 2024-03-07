As Euro 2024 approaches, let's review the top English forwards who have excelled in the current 2023/24 season.

1/5: Jarrod Bowen (27, RW): Bowen's contributions have been significant, with 17 goals and 6 assists to his name, showcasing his impact in the attack. / Image: AP

2/5: Phil Foden (23, RW): Foden's attacking prowess is evident, as he has scored 18 goals and provided 10 assists this season. / Image: AP

3/5: Jude Bellingham (20, AM): Bellingham has been influential, scoring 20 goals and making 8 assists to drive his team's success. / Image: AP

4/5: Ollie Watkins (28, CF): With a strong presence in front of the goal, Watkins has netted 21 goals and contributed with 10 assists this season. / Image: AP

5/5: Harry Kane (30, CF): This season, he has been prolific, scoring an impressive 31 goals and providing 8 assists for his team. / Image: AP