KKR dominated SRH in the IPL finals and emerged victorious by 8 wickets to emerge as Champions of IPL 2024. Here is how KKR celebrated their 3rd IPL crown.

How KKR celebrated their third IPL crown after dismantling SRH in the finals: In Pictures

1/6: The Winning runs - Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer burst out in joy and started celebrating as they hit the winning runs to hand a 8 wicket victory to KKR in the finals. / Image: BCCI

2/6: KKR players storm the pitch - As soon as KKR hit the winning runs, the players stormed the pitch in excitement to celebrate with their skipper Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer. / Image: BCCI

3/6: The outpour of Joy - KKR players thoroughly deserved this moment and the outpour of joy and emotions was evident on the pitch at Chepauk. / Image: BCCI

4/6: The Think Tank celebrates - KKR's Think Tank and especially Gautam Gambhir showed rare emotions as they celebrated and were pumped up with the victory. / Image: BCCI

5/6: Alas the Cup is ours - KKR lifted the IPL trophy with much joy as finally the cup was theirs after a decade long wait. The players were joyous and relieved. / Image: BCCI

6/6: Rinku Singh on top - KKR star Rinku Singh made the most of the occasion while trophy lifting and couldn't stop loving and bragging the IPL trophy. / Image: BCCI