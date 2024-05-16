Antoine Griezmann scored a fantastic hat-trick in Atletico Madrid's win against Alaves on Thursday. Is he the most underrated player in Europe? Let's see:

1/5: In LaLiga, Antoine Griezmann made 31 appearances, scoring 16 goals and providing 6 assists, with a goal every 155 minutes and playing a total of 2,474 minutes. / Image: AP

2/5: In the Champions League, he played 10 matches, netting 6 goals and offering 1 assist, averaging a goal every 138 minutes and totaling 823 minutes on the field. / Image: AP

3/5: Griezmann participated in 4 Copa del Rey games, scoring 1 goal with no assists, averaging a goal every 321 minutes, and playing 321 minutes in total. / Image: AP

4/5: During the Supercopa, he played 1 match, scoring 1 goal and providing 1 assist, with a goal every 120 minutes and playing 120 minutes. / Image: AP

5/5: Overall, in the 2023/24 season, Antoine Griezmann made a total of 46 appearances, scoring 24 goals and assisting 8 more, averaging a goal every 156 minutes and playing a total of 3,738 minutes. / Image: AP