Jasprit Bumrah Seen In Action As Team India Gears Up For Edgbaston Showdown Against England

1/8:

The Indian Cricket Team engaged in a training session at Birmingham, where players like Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Akash Deep, Nitish Reddy and more were seen together.

/ Image: PA via AP

2/8:

Indian Test skipper Shubman Gill was seen being the ultimate hype man for Team India as they began their training session.

/ Image: PA via AP

3/8:

Jasprit Bumrah, Team India's talismanic fast bowler, was also seen during the training session. Captain Shubman Gill was seen interacting with the pacer in Birmingham.

/ Image: PA via AP

4/8:

There has been considerable chatter on Jasprit Bumrah's availability for the Edgbaston Test. Amid the suspense, the Indian pacer was seen engaging in drills and undergoing some catch practice.

/ Image: PA via AP

5/8:

Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was also seen during India's training session, taking up some precision throwing tests with the side. In-form KL Rahul was also spotted while trainings.

/ Image: PA via AP

6/8:

Jadeja would be aiming to hone his skills as he had missed out on a couple of chances while fielding. Suspense over his position also remains ahead of the Edgbaston test.

/ Image: PA via AP

7/8:

In case Bumrah was rested for the second test match at Edgbaston, Mohammed Siraj could emerge as the strike bowler and aim to replicate the talismanic pacer's heroics at Birmingham.

/ Image: PA via AP

8/8:

The Indian Cricket Team looked significantly upbeat and they are leaving no stones unturned in Birmingham.

Team India would aim to make history by breaching the Edgbaston fortress & level the series.

/ Image: PA via AP