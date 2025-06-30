Republic World
Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah

Updated 30 June 2025 at 21:51 IST

Jasprit Bumrah Seen In Action As Team India Gears Up For Edgbaston Showdown Against England

With the second Test fast approaching, Team India is leaving no stone unturned in Birmingham. This match could be historic for India as they aim to conquer the Edgbaston fortress, while England looks to defend their home turf and take the series lead with valor. Several key players, including Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and captain Shubman Gill, were spotted in intense training sessions as preparations ramp up for this crucial showdown.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
1/8:

1/8:

The Indian Cricket Team engaged in a training session at Birmingham, where players like Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Akash Deep, Nitish Reddy and more were seen together.

/ Image: PA via AP

2/8:

2/8:

Indian Test skipper Shubman Gill was seen being the ultimate hype man for Team India as they began their training session. 

/ Image: PA via AP

3/8:

3/8:

Jasprit Bumrah, Team India's talismanic fast bowler, was also seen during the training session. Captain Shubman Gill was seen interacting with the pacer in Birmingham.

/ Image: PA via AP

4/8:

4/8:

There has been considerable chatter on Jasprit Bumrah's availability for the Edgbaston Test. Amid the suspense, the Indian pacer was seen engaging in drills and undergoing some catch practice. 

/ Image: PA via AP

5/8:

5/8:

Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was also seen during India's training session, taking up some precision throwing tests with the side. In-form KL Rahul was also spotted while trainings.

/ Image: PA via AP

6/8:

6/8:

Jadeja would be aiming to hone his skills as he had missed out on a couple of chances while fielding. Suspense over his position also remains ahead of the Edgbaston test. 

/ Image: PA via AP

7/8:

7/8:

In case Bumrah was rested for the second test match at Edgbaston, Mohammed Siraj could emerge as the strike bowler and aim to replicate the talismanic pacer's heroics at Birmingham.

/ Image: PA via AP

8/8:

8/8:

The Indian Cricket Team looked significantly upbeat and they are leaving no stones unturned in Birmingham.

Team India would aim to make history by breaching the Edgbaston fortress & level the series.

/ Image: PA via AP

