Jasprit Bumrah Seen In Action As Team India Gears Up For Edgbaston Showdown Against England

Updated 30 June 2025 at 21:51 IST
The Indian Cricket Team engaged in a training session at Birmingham, where players like Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Akash Deep, Nitish Reddy and more were seen together./ Image: PA via AP
Indian Test skipper Shubman Gill was seen being the ultimate hype man for Team India as they began their training session./ Image: PA via AP
Jasprit Bumrah, Team India's talismanic fast bowler, was also seen during the training session. Captain Shubman Gill was seen interacting with the pacer in Birmingham./ Image: PA via AP
There has been considerable chatter on Jasprit Bumrah's availability for the Edgbaston Test. Amid the suspense, the Indian pacer was seen engaging in drills and undergoing some catch practice./ Image: PA via AP
Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was also seen during India's training session, taking up some precision throwing tests with the side. In-form KL Rahul was also spotted while trainings./ Image: PA via AP
Jadeja would be aiming to hone his skills as he had missed out on a couple of chances while fielding. Suspense over his position also remains ahead of the Edgbaston test./ Image: PA via AP
In case Bumrah was rested for the second test match at Edgbaston, Mohammed Siraj could emerge as the strike bowler and aim to replicate the talismanic pacer's heroics at Birmingham./ Image: PA via AP
The Indian Cricket Team looked significantly upbeat and they are leaving no stones unturned in Birmingham.
Team India would aim to make history by breaching the Edgbaston fortress & level the series./ Image: PA via AP
Published 30 June 2025 at 21:51 IST