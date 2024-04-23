Sachin Tendulkar is gearing up to celebrate his 51st birthday on April 24. As we approach his special day, let's delve into some rare childhood pics of Sachin.

Sachin Tendulkar Birthday: Take a look at never-seen-before childhood pics of 'God of Cricket'

1/5: Sachin Tendulkar is often referred to as the Master Blaster due to his exceptional batting skills. He holds numerous records in international cricket, including the most runs scored in Tests and ODIs./ Image: X

2/5: Sachin Tendulkar made his international debut for India at the age of 16 against Pakistan in 1989, making him the youngest Indian cricketer to play in an international match./ Image: X

3/5: In 2010, Sachin Tendulkar became the first batsman on the planet to score a double century in an ODI match, achieving this feat against South Africa in Gwalior./ Image: X

4/5: In 2014, Sachin Tendulkar was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, making him the first sportsperson and the youngest recipient of this prestigious honor./ Image: X

5/5: Tendulkar had an illustrious international career spanning over 24 years, during which he played 200 Test matches, 463 ODIs, and scored a total of 100 international centuries./ Image: X