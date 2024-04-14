One of the craziest nights in MMA history just capped off as UFC hosted the UFC 300 pay-per-view at the T-Mobile Center in Las Vegas!

Historic night at T-Mobile Center as Pereira retains, Halloway KO's Gaethje in final-second thriller

1/11: The UFC did not leave any stones unturned when they put forth the UFC 300 pay-per-view/ Image: X/@ufc

2/11: The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas was loaded as the fans came in huge numbers for the historic showcase./ Image: X/@ufc

3/11: UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman, who survived after suffering severe burn while saving his parents from a burning house, made his appearance at UFC 300./ Image: ESPN (Screengrab)

4/11: The UFC honoured Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen's historic inaugural match by inducting them into the promotion's Hall of Fame./ Image: ESPN (Screengrab), UFC

5/11: Take a look at the results of the main event card of UFC 300/ Image: X/@ufc

6/11: Cody Brundage vs. Bo Nickal: Bo Nickal def. Cody Brundage via submission (rear-naked choke)/ Image: X/@ufc

7/11: Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway: Max Holloway def. Justin Gaethje by knockout (punch) as new BMF title winner is crowned/ Image: Instagram/@ufc

8/11: Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan: Arman Tsarukyan def. Charles Oliveira via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)/ Image: X/@UFCEspanol

9/11: Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan: Zhang Weili def. Yan Xiaonan via unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 49-45) to defend strawweight title/ Image: X/@ufc

10/11: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill: Alex Pereira def. Jamahal Hill via knockout (punches) to defend light heavyweight title/ Image: X/@UFC

11/11: After the pay-per-view, UFC CEO Dana White made the announcement of Conor McGregor's return, and he will face Michael Chandler on June 29th, 2024 at UFC 303/ Image: X/@ufc