1/5: Lucknow Super Giants defeated Punjab Kings by 21 runs to win their first match of the season. KL Rahul played as an impact player and Nicholas Pooran captained in his place. / Image: IPL

2/5: Mayank Yadav picked up three wickets to his name and also became the fastest bowler of the season with a delivery of 155.2 kmph. He has emerged as the standout performer, winning the POTM. / Image: IPL

3/5: Sam Curran performed well with the ball for PBKS but the side let Lucknow score 199/8 in 20 overs, which proved to be a daunting task for Punjab Kings. PBKS were restricted to 178/5. / Image: IPL

4/5: Lucknow Super Giants climbed to the fifth spot on the IPL 2024 points table with the crucial two points that they secured after the match. LSG will play RCB in their next match on Tuesday. / Image: IPL

5/5: Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have moved down to the sixth spot. PBKS will lock horns against Gujarat Titans in their next match on Thursday. / Image: IPL