UCL is one of the biggest competitions. Let's take a look at the players who hold the record for most appearances in the competition.

Which players hold the record for most appearances in UEFA Champions League history?

1/5: Cristiano Ronaldo, a forward from Portugal, has made 183 appearances, scoring 140 goals, and has played for Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus in the UEFA Champions League. / Image: AP

2/5: Iker Casillas, a former goalkeeper from Spain, has 177 appearances in the UEFA Champions League, playing for Real Madrid and FC Porto. / Image: AP

3/5: Lionel Messi, a right-winger from Argentina, has appeared 163 times and scored 129 goals while representing FC Barcelona and PSG. / Image: AP

4/5: Karim Benzema, a forward from France with Algerian roots, has made 152 appearances and scored 90 goals while playing for Real Madrid and Lyon. / Image: AP

5/5: Thomas Müller, a second striker from Germany who has played for Bayern Munich, has participated in 151 matches in the UEFA Champions League, scoring 54 goals./ Image: AP