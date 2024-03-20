The prestigious European Golden boot is awarded to the top goalscorers in Europe and let's take a look at the top goal scorers in 2023/24 season so far.

Who could win the European Golden boot for 2023/24 season?

1/5: At the top of the list is Harry Kane with an impressive 30 goals so far for Bayern Munich, showcasing incredible form and a strong presence as a top scorer. / Image: AP

2/5: Lautaro Martinez follows closely with 23 goals for Inter so far, illustrating his pivotal role as a key goal-scorer for the team. / Image: AP

3/5: Kylian Mbappe, a force to be reckoned with, has secured 21 goals for PSG, maintaining an average of 24 goals since joining in 2017, reinforcing his reputation as a prolific goal-scorer./ Image: AP

4/5: Serhou Guirassy shares the third position with 21 goals for Stuttgart, impressively making his mark in the German top flight since his loan from French side Rennes last season. / Image: AP

5/5: Finally, Erling Haaland continues to exhibit his goal-scoring prowess, notching 18 goals for Manchester City, demonstrating his exceptional ability to consistently find the back of the net. / Image: AP