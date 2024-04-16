Take a look at the final five current or former WWE superstars who have pinned the Bloodline's 'Head of the Table' and 'Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns.

1/8: The fact is undeniable that Roman Reigns has established as the greatest heels who had one of the most significant title Reigns that mirrored legends like Bruno Sammartino, Pedro Morales, & more./ Image: WWE

2/8: Throughout his title reign, Roman Reigns has been a beast unleashed as he knocked out all the wrestlers he had faced in the past. He has been a solid force and it was almost unable to pin him./ Image: WWE

3/8: But we will take a trip down memory lane and take a look at the wrestlers who have pinned Roman Reigns./ Image: WWE

4/8: Shane McMahon [Drew McIntyre hit a claymore on Roman Reigns when the referee wasn't looking, which assisted Shane to pick up the win.]/ Image: WWE

5/8: Erik Rowan [It marked the return of Luke Harper, who assisted Rowan to take the W over Reigns]/ Image: WWE

6/8: Baron Corbin [A few heel wrestlers, including Dolph Ziggler and The Revival (now FTR), assisted Corbin in defeating a babyface Roman]/ Image: WWE

7/8: Jey Uso [Reigns' own brother pinned him during the Bloodline Civil War]/ Image: WWE

8/8: Cody Rhodes [The latest man to pin him at WrestleMania XL, Rhodes is the first man to pin Roman in singles action since his heel turn]/ Image: WWE