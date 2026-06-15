10 WhatsApp Features We Bet You Didn't Know
As WhatsApp continues to add new features by the week, most features just go unnoticed. Here are 10 of them.
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Long-press any message and star it. Find all starred messages later in Settings without endless scrolling.Image: Reuters
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Looking for an old chat? Tap Search, then the calendar icon to jump to messages from a specific day.Image: Reuters
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Protect sensitive conversations with Chat Lock using your fingerprint or Face ID.Image: Republic
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Tap the HD button before sending images to preserve much better quality.Image: Pexels
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