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10 WhatsApp Features We Bet You Didn't Know

As WhatsApp continues to add new features by the week, most features just go unnoticed. Here are 10 of them.

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Long-press any message and star it. Find all starred messages later in Settings without endless scrolling.

Image: Reuters
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Looking for an old chat? Tap Search, then the calendar icon to jump to messages from a specific day.

Image: Reuters
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Protect sensitive conversations with Chat Lock using your fingerprint or Face ID.

Image: Republic
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Tap the HD button before sending images to preserve much better quality.

Image: Pexels
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Don't want to listen? Voice message transcripts can turn audio into readable text on supported devices and languages. Image: Reuters
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Made a typo? Long-press your message and edit it within the allowed time window. Image: Reuters
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Link your account to PCs or tablets and keep chatting even if your phone isn't nearby. Image: Reuters
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Need a quick decision? Create a poll instead of waiting for 127 conflicting replies. Image: Reuters
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Stop spam calls from ringing your phone while still keeping them in your call log. Image: Reuters
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Take Chat Lock a step further by hiding locked chats behind a secret code. They'll disappear from your chat list until you search for the code. Image: Reuters
Published By:
 Shubham Verma

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