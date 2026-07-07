ASUS ExpertBook Ultra Review In Photos: Is This the Best Business Laptop?

Reviewing premium laptops has become predictable. Then came the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra. At ₹2,39,990, it promises flagship performance in an impossibly light body. Here's what I found. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
2/10
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This is one of the finest-looking laptops I've used. It weighs under 1kg, feels incredibly premium, opens with one hand, and slips into a backpack without making you feel its presence. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
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3/10
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The 14-inch OLED touchscreen is gorgeous. Colours are vibrant, text is razor-sharp, and the anti-glare finish helps outdoors. I only wish ASUS had included Dolby Vision support. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
4/10
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The touchscreen is more useful than I expected. Signing PDFs, navigating Windows, or making quick edits feels natural. It isn't a convertible, but touch still improves everyday productivity. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
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5/10
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Typing feels effortless. The keyboard has just the right amount of travel, while the haptic touchpad is huge and precise. After hours of writing, I never felt my fingers asking for mercy. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
6/10
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The six-speaker setup genuinely surprised me. Dolby Atmos content sounds immersive, while ASUS Smart Amp gives regular videos and music far more depth than most Windows laptops manage. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
7/10
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The Intel Core Ultra processor paired with 64GB RAM barely breaks a sweat. Premiere Pro, Lightroom, Chrome, Photoshop, and dozens of tabs stayed open without slowing the workflow. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
8/10
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It isn't a gaming laptop, but it handles casual titles comfortably. AAA games need lower settings, though cloud gaming runs beautifully. This machine knows exactly what it's built for. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
9/10
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Battery life easily lasted my workday, and fast charging reduced downtime. Copilot+ features are useful when needed, though you'll probably want a dongle because port selection is limited. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
10/10
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The ExpertBook Ultra isn't cheap, but it earns its asking price. If your priorities are portability, performance, display quality, and battery life, this is among the finest Windows laptops.