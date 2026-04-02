OnePlus Nord 6 Quick Review: Next Mid-Range Champion?

1/8 | |

Unboxing the phone is easy. The OnePlus Nord 6 ships inside the company's signature blue-hued box, packing the 80W fast charger, a red USB-C cable, and a protective case for the Nord 6 inside. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

2/8 | |

Frosted glass back feels premium. Flat design with a raised camera island adds some character. Not new, but clean and practical. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

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3/8 | |

Its curved edges improve grip. The phone is comfortable for long use, which matters since this is a gaming-focused phone. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

4/8 | |

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 feels promising. The phone should be able to handle gaming and multitasking easily. Full testing will be out soon. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

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5/8 | |

It supports up to 165Hz refresh rate. Clearly designed with gamers in mind, even if not fully tested yet. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

6/8 | |

Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 feels smooth and responsive. No visible lag in early usage. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

7/8 | |

The 9000mAh battery with 80W fast charging should deliver strong endurance. Real-world testing still pending. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

8/8 | |