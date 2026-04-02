OnePlus Nord 6 Quick Review: Next Mid-Range Champion?
The OnePlus Nord 6 is set for its debut in India on April 7. Read whether it makes the cut for mid-range buyers before it hits the shelves in this quick review.
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- 1 min read
1/8
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Unboxing the phone is easy. The OnePlus Nord 6 ships inside the company's signature blue-hued box, packing the 80W fast charger, a red USB-C cable, and a protective case for the Nord 6 inside.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
2/8
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3/8
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Its curved edges improve grip. The phone is comfortable for long use, which matters since this is a gaming-focused phone.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
4/8
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The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 feels promising. The phone should be able to handle gaming and multitasking easily. Full testing will be out soon.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
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5/8
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6/8
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7/8
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The 9000mAh battery with 80W fast charging should deliver strong endurance. Real-world testing still pending.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
8/8
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The 50MP shots look crisp and social-ready. Low-light performance still needs testing. The full review will be out soon.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic