Breathtaking And Iconic Artemis II Liftoff In Pictures - Humans Return To Moon After Half A Century
Artemis II: On Wednesday, four astronauts began a high-stakes flight around the moon. This marks humanity’s first lunar voyage in over fifty years and serves as an exciting kickoff to NASA's goal of a moon landing in two years.
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A 32-story rocket, carrying 4 astronauts, launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre, marking a significant step toward establishing a permanent presence on the moon. Thousands gathered to witness it.Image: AP
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Moments before NASA’s Artemis II embarked on a historic journey.Image: AP
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The Artemis II flight path will reach 402,000 km from Earth, breaking Apollo 13's record of 400,171 km, and cover over one million km, like driving across the US coast to coast 200 times.Image: AP