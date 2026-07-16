In Pics: Toronto Draped in Orange Haze as Wildfire Smoke Chokes the City

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Asaf Sevil does a trick on his scooter, as wildfire smoke from northwestern Ontario fills the sky, at a park in Burlington, Ontario, Canada. Image: Reuters

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Chris Markou and Peter Markou play golf, as wildfire smoke from northwestern Ontario fills the sky, in Burlington, Ontario, Canada. Image: Reuters

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Wildfire smoke from northwestern Ontario, combined with an intense heat wave, fills the sky in Toronto, Canada. Image: Reuters

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People view the downtown skyline covered by wildfire smoke as seen from the Toronto Islands on Lake Ontario, in Toronto, Canada. Image: Reuters

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