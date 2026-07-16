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Wildfire Smoke Blankets Toronto Skyline

In Pics: Toronto Draped in Orange Haze as Wildfire Smoke Chokes the City

Toronto's air quality ranked the worst among major cities globally on Wednesday as wildfire smoke from northwestern Ontario blackened skies and prompted health warnings.

Vanshika Punera
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Asaf Sevil does a trick on his scooter, as wildfire smoke from northwestern Ontario fills the sky, at a park in Burlington, Ontario, Canada.

Image: Reuters
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Chris Markou and Peter Markou play golf, as wildfire smoke from northwestern Ontario fills the sky, in Burlington, Ontario, Canada.

Image: Reuters
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Wildfire smoke from northwestern Ontario, combined with an intense heat wave, fills the sky in Toronto, Canada.

Image: Reuters
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People view the downtown skyline covered by wildfire smoke as seen from the Toronto Islands on Lake Ontario, in Toronto, Canada.

Image: Reuters
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Wildfire smoke from northwestern Ontario, combined with an intense heat wave, fills the sky as a person takes a photo, in Toronto, Canada Image: Reuters
Published By:
 Vanshika Punera

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