13 Of 14 Indians Rescued After Attack On Merchant Vessel Off Oman Coast, MEA Condemns Attack On Commercial Ship

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday condemned the attack on commercial vessel MT El Gaia off the coast of Oman, which had 14 Indian crew members onboard. In a statement, the MEA confirmed that 13 Indians have been rescued so far, while search and rescue operations for the remaining Indian national are continuing.

The ministry stated that the Embassy in Oman is monitoring the rescue operation and coordinating with the Omani administration in the ongoing operation, while thanking Muscat for the support. The MEA reiterated the call for immediate de-escalation through dialogue and diplomacy, stating that targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers and civilian infrastructure is unacceptable and free and safe navigation must be restored.