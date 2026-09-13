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  • 13 Of 14 Indians Rescued After Attack On Merchant Vessel Off Oman Coast, MEA Condemns Attack On Commercial Ship

13 Of 14 Indians Rescued After Attack On Merchant Vessel Off Oman Coast, MEA Condemns Attack On Commercial Ship

MEA condemned the attack on merchant vessel MT El Gaia off the Oman coast with 14 Indian crew onboard, saying that 13 were rescued and a search is on for one missing, and urging de-escalation and restoration of safe navigation in waterways.

Abhishek Tiwari
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13 Of 14 Indians Rescued After Attack On Merchant Vessel Off Oman Coast, MEA Condemns Attack On Commercial Ship
13 Of 14 Indians Rescued After Attack On Merchant Vessel Off Oman Coast, MEA Condemns Attack On Commercial Ship | Image: Reuters

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday condemned the attack on commercial vessel MT El Gaia off the coast of Oman, which had 14 Indian crew members onboard. In a statement, the MEA confirmed that 13 Indians have been rescued so far, while search and rescue operations for the remaining Indian national are continuing.

The ministry stated that the Embassy in Oman is monitoring the rescue operation and coordinating with the Omani administration in the ongoing operation, while thanking Muscat for the support. The MEA reiterated the call for immediate de-escalation through dialogue and diplomacy, stating that targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers and civilian infrastructure is unacceptable and free and safe navigation must be restored.

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Published By:
 Abhishek Tiwari
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