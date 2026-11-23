New Delhi: India and Nepal on Monday strengthened their bilateral partnership with the signing of eight agreements covering space technology, policing, healthcare, governance, urban development and agriculture during Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah's two-day state visit to New Delhi.

The agreements were exchanged after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah held delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House. The meeting also saw India announce a ₹15,000 crore development cooperation package for Nepal and the launch of a new passenger train service connecting Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur in Nepal.

The visit marks Shah's first official bilateral trip to India since taking office in March 2026. It comes at a time when both countries are looking to expand cooperation across infrastructure, institutional development and regional connectivity.

What Do The Eight Agreements Cover?

The eight Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aim to strengthen collaboration in a variety of vital industries, including technology, security, public administration, and healthcare.

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In the sphere of space technology, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and Nepal's Ministry of Information and Communication signed an agreement to build a Satellite Communication (SATCOM) network utilizing the South Asia Satellite.

Cooperation in policing and forensic investigation also featured prominently in the discussions. The National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Gandhinagar, signed an agreement with Nepal Police's Crime Investigation Department for academic and research collaboration. Another agreement was signed between India's Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) and Nepal's National Police Academy to strengthen cooperation in police training.

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The two countries also agreed to work together on building administrative capabilities.

India's National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), under the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, entered into an agreement with Nepal Administrative Staff College to provide capacity-building training to Nepali civil servants.

Healthcare was another important area of cooperation, with two separate agreements signed. One involves the health ministries of both countries and focuses on collaboration in health and medicine. The second is a government-to-government agreement to promote Ayurveda and other traditional systems of medicine.

The remaining agreements focus on technical cooperation for sustainable urban development and joint efforts in livestock and fisheries development.

₹15,000 Crore Package And New Rail Link: What India Announced

In addition to the eight agreements, India has announced a development cooperation package totaling ₹15,000 crore, equivalent to 24,000 crore Nepali rupees or around $1.62 billion, to boost Nepal's growth and infrastructural requirements.

The news also comes in the wake of recent flash floods in Nepal. During the conversations, PM Modi expressed condolences for the loss and destruction suffered by the floods, and stated that the assistance will help impacted people reconstruct their lives while enhancing disaster resilience.

Cross-border connection was another significant conclusion of the summit. Modi and Shah jointly inaugurated the new weekly passenger train service between Ayodhya Cantt in Uttar Pradesh and Janakpur Dham in Nepal.

The train service, named the Saryu-Kamala Express, will begin regular commercial operations on November 28, 2026. The two leaders also virtually inaugurated several India-supported infrastructure projects that have been completed and laid foundation stones for upcoming cross-border initiatives.

From Raj Ghat To Hyderabad House: Shah's First India Visit

Shah arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a two-day state visit. His engagements began with a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, followed by a visit to Raj Ghat, where he paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted the significance of the visit and the meeting between the two leaders in posts on X.

"Prime Minister @narendramodi received Prime Minister of Nepal, Rt. Hon’ble Balendra Shah @ShahBalen at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi today."

"The two leaders will exchange views on various aspects of India-Nepal relations and explore new avenues to further strengthen and deepen bilateral cooperation," he added.

Reflecting on the ceremonial welcome, Jaiswal wrote, “State Visit begins on a special note. A ceremonial welcome was accorded to Prime Minister Rt. Hon’ble Balendra Shah @ShahBalen of Nepal at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. It reflected the special warmth and enduring friendship between India and Nepal.”

He also noted Shah's visit to Raj Ghat, writing, “A tribute to the timeless legacy of Mahatma! Prime Minister Rt. Hon’ble Balendra Shah @ShahBalen of Nepal offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Raj Ghat Memorial in New Delhi today.”