3 Drones Targeting Mecca And Medina Shot Down, Saudi Coalition Blames Houthis

Riyadh: At least 3 drones heading towards the regions of Saudi Arabia's two holy cities were stopped before they could reach their targets. The Saudi-led coalition said on Sunday that the air defences had intercepted the unmanned aircraft, in a tense episode that once again placed Mecca and Medina at the centre of regional security concerns.

Notably, the alleged attempt to attack the two cities carries a spiritual weight for millions of Muslims around the world, unlike any other city and so such threats directed towards them are therefore felt far beyond the boundaries of Saudi Arabia.

The coalition spokesperson, Major General Turki al-Malki, announced the interceptions in posts on X, confirming that all three drones had been intercepted and destroyed.

Two Drones Stopped Over Mecca Region, Third Over Medina

In his first post, Turki-al-Malki stated that the coalition had “intercepted and destroyed two drones in the Mecca region that were launched by the terrorist Houthi militia”. The statement left no ambiguity about who the coalition blamed for the attack bid. It explained the aircraft as having been sent by the Houthi militia, a group the coalition has long accused of launching cross-border drone and missile attacks.

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A few hours later, Turki-al-Malki returned to X with a second announcement, separately saying that another “drone was intercepted and destroyed in the Medina region”. The timing suggested that the incidents were not isolated, but part of a coordinated attempt to target both holy cities on the same day.

Why The Holy Cities Matter

Notably, Mecca is home to the Grand Mosque and the Kaaba, the direction towards which Muslims pray, while Medina houses the Prophet's Mosque. Both cities welcome millions of pilgrims each year, and an attack targeting either city would therefore carry enormous symbolic weight, even when the drones were intercepted far from populated areas.

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The coalition did not say in the posts whether there would be a response to the action. However, the message appeared to be one of vigilance, mentioning that the drones were detected, intercepted and destroyed. Further, in context with the people living in Mecca and Medina, and for pilgrims planning journeys there, the announcements were both reassuring and unsettling.