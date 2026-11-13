3100 Flights In The Air, Zero Allowed To Take Off: Why FAA Froze US Departures In Second Shutdown Since 9/11

Washington: Friday afternoon brought American aviation to a standstill on the ground while the sky stayed entirely busy. The travellers at airports watched departure screens freeze as gates filled up, and controllers switched their full attention to bringing airborne aircraft down safely, after an order from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

According to the reports, a breakdown in communications had spread through air route traffic control centres nationwide, forcing officials to stop all departures as a safety measure. Shockingly, the communication breakdown took effect when over 3100 aircraft were already airborne. In coordination with the ATC and the ground staff, the flights were allowed to continue and land at their destinations, while every aircraft still on the tarmac was ordered to stay put until further notice.

Nationwide Halt Takes Hold

The ground stop meant aircraft already in the air could continue to their destinations and land, but flights on the ground could not take off until further notice. The controllers and crews prioritised bringing the airborne fleet down safely and in an orderly way.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stated that the disruption was caused by a communication issue affecting all air route traffic control centres across the country. The fault was not localised to one city or one facility, with the failure touching the entire system that guides aircraft between airports. “FAA technicians are investigating the issue,” Duffy said, adding that the agency had imposed the nationwide restrictions as a precaution.

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How The Shutdown Spread

Earlier, the FAA had halted departing traffic in Chicago following reports of serious air traffic control communication problems. After the malfunction, the halt of departures at the airports, which began as a local precaution, quickly escalated, subsequently directing all departing flights to remain grounded until further notice.

The FAA asserted that the international flights will be handled on a case-by-case basis, leaving overseas services to be assessed individually rather than under one blanket decision.

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Only The Second Time Since 9/11

The Friday's order marked the second time since the September 11, 2001, World Trade Centre attacks that the FAA has imposed a nationwide ground stop on all departing flights. The previous instance occurred in January 2023, when the agency halted domestic departures for less than two hours after a technical failure in its Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system, which provides pilots with critical information about airport conditions, navigation facilities and other flight-related restrictions.

The latest disruption comes as the FAA works to modernise the ageing communications infrastructure, with Congress approving $12.5 billion last year to upgrade the agency's communications systems. On Friday, the FAA and the White House also sought an additional $30.1 billion from Congress to address other problems facing the agency, a request that took on fresh urgency as flights stood still.