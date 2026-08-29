50 Donuts, A Hungry Man And A Cow: Mohan Bhagwat's Simple Analogies To Explain Oneness | Key Highlights

New York: RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, in a powerful exposition of Bharat’s civilisational worldview from the heart of Manhattan, underlined that the unity in diversity is not a political slogan for India but is embedded in its DNA. Addressing a packed gathering of the Indian diaspora, interfaith leaders and American well-wishers at the ‘Universal Oneness Celebration’ in New York, he contrasted how pluralism is discussed when one says America and how unity in diversity is invoked when one speaks of Bharat.

Extending ‘Raksha Bandhan’ greetings to all present, Bhagwat stated that it was apt that they had gathered in New York to celebrate oneness, noting that he had travelled from Nagpur in Bharat to share in the day’s joy and spirit. Explaining the core idea of the historic programme organised as part of the RSS centenary outreach, he said, “We are here to celebrate the oneness.”

During his address, the RSS chief observed that nations are not merely geographical entities. Citing Swami Vivekananda’s famous assertion that every nation has a message to deliver, a mission to accomplish and a destiny to fulfil, he said that Bharat’s destiny is to realise and, from time to time, make the world realise this unity in diversity. He said that for Bharat, both unity and diversity are in its DNA, adding that we are one, and due to diversity, that oneness is decorated, so diversity has to be celebrated.

Mohan Bhagwat’s address, part of his 3-nation outreach covering the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, framed the Madison Square Garden (MSG) celebrations as a reflection of Bharat’s eternal message that truth is one though sages call it differently.

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Oneness Is Real, Differences Are Appearances

Elaborating on why oneness is a lived reality, Mohan Bhagwat said that many may wonder how we can be one when we appear so different with so many nationalities, languages, religions and lifestyles. He asserted that scientifically we are different and have to take our meals separately, earn separately and spend separately. Even though there is a deeper connection that binds us.

He offered a simple human experiment to prove the point, saying, “When you are taking your lunch or dinner, let a hungry man stand before you and let him stare at your full platter with hungry eyes. And without avoiding his gaze or without driving him out, take your meal without giving him a single particle of food. You cannot do it,” asserting that it is impossible because we are human beings who feel for each other.

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Animal Instinct To Human Dharma

Drawing another analogy, Bhagwat stressed that a cow grazes till its tummy is full and then stops caring for grass. It may not let another cow eat while it is still hungry, but it will never bundle grass for tomorrow. He said that animals do not store for the future, only human beings think, saying, “I am full today, but tomorrow again I will be hungry, so let me pack this well, store it in my house, and eat it tomorrow.” He said that the capacity to think is a blessing and a boon, but what matters is how we think. He also elaborated that if we think rightly, we go nearer to God, but if we think wrongly, we go nearer to the animal kingdom, recalling the saying, “Nara karni kare toh nara ka Narayana ban jaye”.

Quoting the ‘Sanskrit Subhashita’, “Ahara-nidra-bhaya-maithunam ca samanyam etat pashubhir naranam”, he said eating, resting, procreation and worrying about survival are common to animals and humans. The specialty of human beings is their thinking and sensitivity to others, and because they have been given the understanding of right and wrong, they can realise unity in spite of diversity, but they have to try. Referring to ancient tendencies, he said that when humanity was small, there were two groups, one believing in ‘live and let live’ and another in ‘live and let only those live who obey us’. He explained that those who protect only those who obey are called rakshasas, as rakshan means protection.

Material Happiness Cannot Satisfy Forever

Bhagwat emphasised that both types of societies pursued happiness and achieved glorious and difficult things, reaching a state where everything they wished for was ready for their service, but one thing was missing, which is satisfaction. He said that material happiness is transitory and cannot satisfy permanently. Giving his own example, he stated that when someone likes donuts in New York, he may eat at one sitting, say maximum 50, after which he will not even be able to see a donut, explaining that abundance fades, and that was learned by experience.

The RSS Chief further elaborated that what humanity seeks is a happiness that will satisfy forever, a happiness that once partaken never fades. To explain it, he narrated the ‘Upanishadic’ story of ‘Indra and Virochana’ going to ‘Brahma Ji’ in student attire, offering ‘samidha’ in their hands, to learn about the soul. He said that they waited while ‘Brahma Ji’ was in ‘dhyana’, keeping their offerings aside. After returning to normal ‘avastha’, ‘Brahma Ji’ taught them.

Mohan Bhagwat continued that ‘Virochana’ took the teaching literally after seeing reflection in each other’s eyes and concluded that ‘me and mine’ is all that exists. However, Indra stated to Virochana, “There is something, some enigma. We have to go back. This is not right.” RSS Chief Bhagwat explained that the real truth is what connects us all despite different bodies, attires and worship. He said that like beads in a necklace woven through a single thread, the Atma is in everybody and connects us all, and that is the source of permanent, unfading happiness.

He added that all differences will fade, our bodies will die, but something will live permanently. He said that some believe it lives till Judgment Day, some believe it goes through many cycles of birth, but something inside is permanent and does not get destroyed. Further, he stated that whatever exists appears as different entities, but we belong to each other and that is why in Bharat the concept is that life has been given to utilise it to obtain truth, “Atmano Mokshartham”.

Bharat’s Mission Is To Give By Example

RSS Chief Bhagwat emphasised that this is the mission Bharat has to accomplish, and this is the message Bharatiyas world over have to give not by preaching but by practice. He clarified that the sustaining principle is Dharma, adding that Dharma is not religion, not worship, it is beyond all this. It is the rule through which the universe is sustained, through which human beings can manage dualities of life, a balance which sustains everything simultaneously so that both humans and society can progress together.

He explained the tradition of worshipping different deities on different days not as ritualism alone but as remembering our duty towards creation and the environment, saying that merely worshipping does not suffice; duty has to be realised. Recalling how Bharat’s saints pray even for the wicked, he said that they do not pray for the destruction of enemies but say, “let their evil buddhi go away”, because we know even our enemies and we are one and enmity is man-made.

Duty To Karmabhoomi And Debt To The World

Delivering a clear message to the diaspora, Mohan Bhagwat said, “Bharatiya diaspora in America have a duty to their Karma Bhoomi and they must fulfil that. They should be loyal to their Karma Bhoomi.” He asserted that since Bharat is their Janma Bhoomi, if they have an urge to do something for it after fulfilling their duty to their Karma Bhoomi, it is not prohibited, but it is not obligatory. He also said that Bharat expects them to live the values it has imparted, because that is the model of sustainable human living.

He urged people not to ask what Janmabhoomi or Karmabhoomi has done for them, reminding that who gave us body and capacity is our parents, farmers who grow food, labourers and mills that make clothes. Explaining the culture, he said that we owe everything to someone else as we take from the world and so we have to give back. Referring to the book Sapiens, he noted that man came late in the food chain at the bottom, but within 3000 years came to the middle and in 7000 years to the top, destroying 8000 plant species and some 5000 animal species in the process.

Calling for a ‘Sankalpa’ to make life a sustaining life, one small step at a time, Mohan Bhagwat stressed that ‘Swayamsevaks’ know about the ‘Panch Parivartan’ programme, which has to be first inculcated in our own lives and then taken to society. Giving clarity to the creation of the nation, he outlined that no nation is a geographical piece of land. He added that let us awake as ‘Bharatiyas’ to that destiny and fulfil our duties in ‘Karmabhoomi’ as well as ‘Janmabhoomi’, concluding with the message of ‘United in Oneness’ after the Rakhi tying ceremony by diaspora members.