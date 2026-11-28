Moscow: An earthquake measuring 6.7 on the Richter scale jolted Russia's Kamchatka region on Saturday evening at approximately 6.45 pm IST, according to India's National Centre for Seismology (NCS), with no immediate reports of casualties or structural damage.

Seismological assessments placed the tremor's origin deep beneath the Earth's crust. While the Indian monitoring agency recorded the focal depth at 205 km, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) measured it at roughly 188 km and pinpointed the epicentre approximately 62 km north-northwest of Yelizovo on the Kamchatka Peninsula.

Posting the seismic parameters on X, the National Centre for Seismology stated, "EQ of M: 6.7, On: 28/11/2026 18:45:09 IST, Lat: 53.667 N, Long: 158.030 E, Depth: 205 Km, Location: Russia".

Both figures classify the event as an intermediate-depth tremor, a category that typically produces milder surface shaking compared to shallower quakes of equivalent strength. Authorities had received no initial reports of injuries or property destruction following the event.

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Situated along the geologically active Pacific Ring of Fire, the Kamchatka Peninsula frequently experiences seismic activity due to the subduction of the Pacific tectonic plate beneath the Okhotsk Plate.

The region previously witnessed a far more destructive event on July 30, 2025, when a powerful 8.8-magnitude tremor struck off its eastern coast. Russian scientists noted that the 2025 quake was the strongest to hit the area since 1952 and ranked among the largest recorded globally since 1900.

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