California: At least 9 people were shot at a concert in California's Strathmore on Saturday evening, leading to a panic-like situation in the nearby area. The Tulare County Sheriff's Department confirmed the incident, saying that no arrest were made so far in the incident. The investigating officials suspected that the shooting may be gang-related, but did not elaborate on a possible motive or release descriptions of the suspects.

According to reports, the shooting happened at about 7.30 pm on Saturday at a concert attended by about 150 people in Strathmore, a town of around 3000 people in central California. A 26-year-old man shot in the chest required surgery and remained in critical condition, while two other victims, aged 19 and 22, also required surgery. Other than them, the other 6 victims sustained minor injuries, as per the cops.

The police stated that no arrests had been announced in the case, with the officials believing that the shooting may be gang-related. An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the cause of the shooting at the concert. Multiple teams are on a manhunt to trace and nab the accused who pulled the trigger at the event.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Department asserted that the deputies were called to the 20000 block of Road 256 in Strathmore after reports of multiple people shot. Updated reports place the call at around 7.40 pm, with deputies arriving to find several victims. The investigating officials called the event a large Norteno gang concert, with over 150 people in the crowd.

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A spokesperson for the Tulare County Sheriff's Office, Ashley Ritchie, stated that the concert advertisements and promotional flyers had been circulating on social media before the event. The initial reports indicated that the suspects opened fire into the crowd, hitting at least 9 people. The officials have not confirmed how many people opened fire, and no description of any suspects has been released.

The most seriously injured was a 26-year-old man shot in the chest, requiring immediate surgery as he remained in critical condition. Further, 2 more victims, aged 19 and 22, also remained under strict doctors' supervision. The 19-year-old was shot in the stomach and the 22-year-old was shot in the groin. Apart from them, 4 other people sustained minor injuries, while two other victims were in critical condition, with one airlifted to hospital.

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Possible Gang Link Suspected

The investigating officials stated that they believe the shooting may be gang-related but did not elaborate at first, keeping it the working theory. The cops have not publicly identified the motive behind the incident or named any suspects.

The department did not respond to emailed questions seeking further details, but later said that there was no longer any immediate threat to the public. Ritchie stressed that Sheriff Mike Boudreaux wanted to assure the public that there is no immediate threat to the people of Tulare County.