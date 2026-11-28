Afghanistan Horror: 6 Students Killed, 97 Injured As Dynamite Explodes In House Next To School
Six students were killed and 97 injured in Afghanistan's Kunar province after an explosion near a middle school, with dynamite reportedly stored at the adjoining house.
- Global News
- 2 min read
Kunar (Afghanistan): A deadly explosion in eastern Afghanistan's Kunar province has left at least six students dead and 97 people injured, after explosives kept inside a residential property beside a school reportedly detonated on Saturday.
The incident has brought attention to the risks posed by the storage of mining explosives in residential areas, particularly in the vicinity of educational institutions. The explosion was reported from the Andar Ser area at approximately 10 am local time (10:30 am IST), according to media reports.
The casualty figures remain provisional, with officials indicating that the number of victims could change as the situation becomes clearer.
Mining Explosives Stored Beside Educational Institution
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Initial information about the possible source of the explosion points to a house adjoining the middle school. According to Mawlawi Sami-ul-Haq, director of Information and Culture in Kunar, the property was owned by individuals engaged in mining activities, who had kept dynamite there.
Mawla Dad, head of Kunar Provincial Hospital, told Al Jazeera that at least six students had died and 97 others were injured. He described the figures as preliminary and cautioned that the toll could be revised.
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Sami-ul-Haq did not share further details about the explosion or the extent of the damage. Investigators have yet to establish the sequence of events that led to the explosives going off. There is also no immediate confirmation of what triggered the detonation.
This is a developing story……