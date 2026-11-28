Kunar (Afghanistan): A deadly explosion in eastern Afghanistan's Kunar province has left at least six students dead and 97 people injured, after explosives kept inside a residential property beside a school reportedly detonated on Saturday.

The incident has brought attention to the risks posed by the storage of mining explosives in residential areas, particularly in the vicinity of educational institutions. The explosion was reported from the Andar Ser area at approximately 10 am local time (10:30 am IST), according to media reports.

The casualty figures remain provisional, with officials indicating that the number of victims could change as the situation becomes clearer.

Mining Explosives Stored Beside Educational Institution

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Initial information about the possible source of the explosion points to a house adjoining the middle school. According to Mawlawi Sami-ul-Haq, director of Information and Culture in Kunar, the property was owned by individuals engaged in mining activities, who had kept dynamite there.

Mawla Dad, head of Kunar Provincial Hospital, told Al Jazeera that at least six students had died and 97 others were injured. He described the figures as preliminary and cautioned that the toll could be revised.

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