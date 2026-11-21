Tehran: The US and Iran remained locked in a major confrontation on Saturday, with diplomatic efforts continuing alongside fresh attacks and conflicting claims about American military aircraft in the region. The latest developments included a fire at a civilian industrial facility in Bahrain, attacks on at least 3 oil tankers in or near the Strait of Hormuz, and competing Iranian and United States accounts of an incident involving a US F-16 fighter jet.

The latest incidents have increased pressure on Gulf states hosting US military facilities, as they seek to avoid being drawn directly into the confrontation between Iran, the United States and Israel.

In the meantime, US President Donald Trump stated that Washington remained open to a diplomatic settlement, but warned that any agreement with Tehran would have to meet the US demands. Trump stressed that Iran wanted a deal but was unwilling to accept terms he considered satisfactory.

At a White House news conference, Trump said, “They want to make a deal, but they don't want to make a deal that's acceptable to me…….We want to make a real deal, not a fake deal."

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Trump has also asserted that he wants a permanent agreement that would prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. His comments came as diplomatic efforts continued, with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi saying that Tehran still wanted diplomacy to end the war and mediators working to narrow the gap between the two sides. At the same time, Trump has indicated that he is not rushing to decide Washington's next military move, leaving open the possibility of further escalation even as efforts to revive negotiations continue.

3 Tankers Hit Near Hormuz

The confrontation was also felt at sea, with at least 3 oil tankers reportedly attacked in or near the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) centre stated that 2 tankers were struck separately by projectiles while leaving the Persian Gulf through the strategic waterway. One was reportedly hit in the stern and another in the engine room, with no casualties reported.

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The Iranian state media separately reported that another tanker struck a naval mine east of the strait and caught fire. The incidents underlined the persisting risks around Hormuz, a critical route for global energy shipments and a major flashpoint in the US-Iran conflict.

Bahrain Reports Fire At Industrial Facility

In Bahrain, a civilian industrial facility caught fire after being targeted in an Iranian attack on Saturday. Bahrain's Ministry of Interior confirmed that the blaze broke out after “heinous Iranian aggression”. The Civil Defence teams were working to contain the fire, while initial reports indicated material damage but no injuries.

As a result of the Iranian aggression, a civilian industrial facility was targeted, causing a fire at the site. Bahrain's ministry stated that the Civil Defence is working to bring the fire under control, with preliminary reports indicating material damage with no injuries reported.

The ministry had earlier issued a public alert, urging residents and citizens to remain calm, move to the nearest safe location and follow official channels for further instructions.

Bahrain, which hosts the US Navy's 5th Fleet, has claimed that it intercepted several Iranian aerial attacks during the past week. The latest attacks took place at a time when the conflict continues to put pressure on Gulf states that have sought to avoid being drawn directly into the confrontation while hosting key US military facilities.

Conflicting Claims Over US F-16

The latest escalation also coincided with competing claims from Iran and the US over American military aircraft operating in the region. Iran's Army claimed that the Iranian air defence systems had damaged a US F-16 fighter jet over the Persian Gulf on Friday night, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing.

According to the Iranian military, the air defence forces detected and tracked the aircraft before firing a missile that exploded near the jet, allegedly causing damage and forcing the pilot to abort the mission.

However, the US flatly rejected the claim, with the US Central Command (US CENTCOM) saying, “CLAIM: Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claims it targeted and damaged a U.S. F-16 fighter aircraft yesterday, forcing an emergency landing. This is FALSE. FACT: Iran did not attack a US F-16 fighter aircraft yesterday - at all. All U.S. military fighter jets in the Middle East are safe and accounted for.”

Drone Claim And Missile Facility Visit

Separately, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed that the air defence systems had intercepted and struck a US MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Strait of Hormuz. The IRGC stated that the Aerospace Force detected, tracked and targeted the unmanned aircraft using a new air defence system while monitoring aerial activity over the strategic waterway.