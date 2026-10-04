Bermuda To Boston Medical Jet With 6 On Board Vanishes Mid-Air Off Nantucket Coast

Massachusetts: A medical evacuation aircraft travelling from Bermuda to Boston has disappeared mid-flight with 6 people on board, triggering a large-scale search operation off the Massachusetts coast. The United States Coast Guard confirmed that a massive air and sea hunt has been launched after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported losing contact with the jet early on Saturday.

The aircraft involved is a Gulfstream G100 operated by Latitude Air Ambulance (LAA), bearing Canadian registration C-GRJP. It was operating a medical transfer service from LF Wade International Airport in Bermuda, coded as BDA, to Boston Logan International Airport, known as BOS, when communication was abruptly lost.

According to officials, the search effort is now concentrated in the waters off Nantucket, located in Massachusetts. The US Coast Guard stated that both aerial and surface units have been pressed into service to locate the missing jet and ascertain what led to the sudden loss of contact.

The missing jet was carrying 6 people at the time of the disappearance, comprising 4 crew members and 2 passengers. The flight was being undertaken as a medical transfer, a service for which LAA, also referred to as HTT, is known. The operator specialises in medical evacuation and repatriation, moving patients requiring hospital care and assisting in returning people to their home countries.

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The flight-tracking information has identified Latitude Air Ambulance as the operator of the aircraft. The Coast Guard formally identified the type as a Gulfstream G100 and confirmed its Canadian registration.

Coast Guard Deploys Multiple Assets Near Nantucket

The search operation around Nantucket has seen the deployment of major Coast Guard resources, with personnel from Coast Guard Station Brant Point having joined the effort with a 47-foot motor lifeboat.

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Other assets reported to be part of the operation include an MH-60 helicopter, an HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft, a C-130 aircraft and a Coast Guard cutter. In the initial phase, the search zone was said to be around 13 nautical miles to the south of Nantucket, with crews combing both air and sea.

The officials have stated that aircrews and vessels are working in tandem to scan the area where contact was last established.

Aircraft Equipped For Intensive Medical Missions

As per information, Latitude Air Ambulance operates a fleet that includes Gulfstream G100 jets, which are specifically configured to handle medical transportation. These aircraft are designed to carry medical staff alongside specialised equipment.

The company noted that the G100s can be manned by healthcare professionals, including a nurse and a respiratory therapist, while certain missions also include a physician on board. The cabins are fitted with intensive-care medical equipment and supplies, enabling the teams to deliver focused patient care despite the confined space inside the aircraft, while also supporting accompanying passengers.

The company has confirmed that the aircraft is missing and said that it has been in touch with search-and-rescue and law enforcement agencies. A spokesman for the operator declined to share further specifics about the flight.

Search Underway

The US Coast Guard continues to coordinate the search operation following the loss of communication. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is also keeping track of the developments and collating information, though no official reason for the disappearance has been established in the latest updates.