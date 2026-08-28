Bhote Koshi Rises Again: China Flags Surge, Nepal Sounds Fresh Flood Alert

Kathmandu: The Nepalese authorities have sounded a fresh flood warning after receiving alarming inputs from China about a renewed surge in the Bhote Koshi river. The alert has been issued for the Nepali families living downstream, with the officials asking people to exercise extreme caution in the coming hours.

According to the Flood Forecasting Section (FFS), the information regarding the rising water level was received from the Chinese side and relayed through the district police office in Rasuwa. Based on the cross-border communication, the department has urged residents along the Trishuli river corridor to remain vigilant.

The warning is specifically meant for riparian settlements along the Trishuli up to Mugling, where water levels could rise rapidly. The Nepali officials have advised people to move to safer locations and avoid riverbanks until the situation stabilises and further notice is issued.

China Alerts Nepal

The latest advisory was issued after the concerned Chinese officials informed the district police office in Rasuwa that the Bhote Koshi has once again witnessed increased flooding. The Bhote Koshi, which originates in Tibet and flows into Nepal, is known for sudden fluctuations during the monsoon season, and any rise upstream has direct implications for downstream rivers in Nepal.

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Following the communication, the FFS activated the warning protocol. The agency has been monitoring the river system closely and is in constant coordination with district administration to track developments and prevent any untoward incident.

The current alert is preventive in nature to ensure that vulnerable families living close to the river have enough time to shift to higher ground and secure their belongings.

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Residents Along Trishuli Asked To Stay Vigilant

In its public notice, the Flood Forecasting Section stated, “According to information received from the Chinese side at the District Police Office Rasuwa, the Bhote Koshi has once again experienced increased flooding, so residents in the riparian areas of the Trishuli River (up to Mugling) are requested to remain in safe locations with high vigilance until further notice.”

Officials reiterated that residents living along the Trishuli River, up to Mugling, are requested to remain in safe locations with high vigilance until further notice. Local administrations in Rasuwa, Nuwakot and Dhading have been asked to keep response teams on standby and to use local announcement systems to spread the message.