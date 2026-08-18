BLA Claims 22 Attacks Across Balochistan In 8 Days, Says 26 Pakistani Security Personnel Killed

Balochistan: The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for 22 attacks across Balochistan between August 9 and 15, alleging that 26 Pakistani military and government-backed armed personnel were killed and several others wounded, according to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

According to the TBP report, the claims were made in a statement issued by BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch. The group said its fighters targeted Pakistani military personnel, government-backed armed groups, police stations, security installations, infrastructure and commercial vehicles during the eight days.

There was no immediate comprehensive response from Pakistani authorities addressing all of the BLA's claims, according to the report.

According to TBP, the BLA said that on August 9, its fighters seized three commercial vehicles at Nok Chah along the Quetta-Taftan trade route in Chagai.

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The group also claimed that its fighters detained personnel belonging to the police's Eagle Squad on Qambrani Road in Quetta that night and seized their weapons and equipment.

On August 10, the BLA claimed that its fighters detained police personnel at Zomi on the main highway in Kharan and subsequently destroyed the associated police post using explosives. The group said the personnel were later released after being warned.

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On August 11, the BLA claimed an attack on a location it described as belonging to a government-backed armed group in Sorap, in Kech's Buleda area. According to the group, its alleged leader, Muslim Jeeyand, was killed and four others were wounded, while another person was detained.

The following day, August 12, the BLA claimed responsibility for destroying the Chehtar police station in Chagai with explosives and attacking Pakistani military vehicles at Bartagzi.

The group also claimed that three commercial vehicles were targeted at Yakmachh Bazaar, with two disabled and another seized.

According to the TBP report, the BLA further claimed an improvised explosive device attack on a Pakistani military convoy in Rodenjo, Kalat, in which it alleged 17 personnel were killed and several others wounded, while two military vehicles were damaged.

The group separately claimed that an IED attack on a military vehicle in Surab killed three personnel and wounded several others.

On August 13, the BLA claimed that a police officer was wounded in a grenade attack targeting police lines in Chitkan, Panjgur.

The group also claimed to have destroyed surveillance and night-vision cameras in Gilli, Buleda, and said its fighters shot down a quadcopter being used for aerial surveillance.

According to TBP, the BLA further claimed responsibility for setting fire to a commercial vehicle in Talu, Chagai.

The group also claimed an attack on Pakistani military personnel at Badal Karez Cross in Nushki, alleging that two personnel were killed.

On August 14, the BLA claimed an IED attack on a military convoy in Turbat. According to the group, one military vehicle was destroyed, three personnel were killed and four others wounded.

The BLA also claimed to have fired several grenades at a government event near Agriculture Colony in Quetta and attacked a military camp in Ahmadwal, Nushki, using heavy weapons.

The group further claimed that two commercial vehicles were disabled in Bartagzi, Chagai, and that an explosion damaged a railway track at Jojki.

On August 15, the BLA claimed that two military posts and a bridge near Mal Madrassa in Surab were destroyed with explosives.