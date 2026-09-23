BREAKING: EasyJet Airbus From Manchester To Hamburg Declares Emergency Due To Fire

Manchester: An easyJet service from Manchester to Hamburg declared an in-flight emergency on Wednesday evening, after the flight crew reported fumes inside the aircraft. The incident triggered an alert shortly after departure from the north-west of England.

Flight U22195 was operating the carrier's regular evening connection between Manchester Airport and Hamburg Airport when the emergency was declared. The development was first flagged by aviation incident tracker @FlightEmergency on X, which noted that the declaration came following reports of fumes on board.

EasyJet is yet to issue a public comment on the incident. The airline's evening Hamburg rotation is timetabled to depart Manchester at 18.15 local time and touch down in Germany at 20.50 local time.

Delay Before Takeoff And Current Status

Data from Flightradar24 indicates that the flight did not leave Manchester on time. The aircraft finally became airborne at 19.31 local time, around 76 minutes behind its scheduled departure.

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The delay appears to have been caused by the aircraft's previous rotation. The inbound flight from Amsterdam arrived in Manchester at 18.21 local time, which was 6 minutes after U22195 was supposed to have departed, leaving ground staff with a very tight turnaround to prepare the aircraft for the next sector.

At the time of writing, it remains unclear whether the crew intends to continue onward to Hamburg, turn back to Manchester, or divert to an alternative airport. The Aviation Hub stated that it would confirm the final outcome once flight tracking data and official information become available.

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Fume events, such as the one reported on the easyJet flight from Manchester, rank among the more common reasons for emergency declarations on commercial services. The crews treat any unusual odour or haze in the cabin or flight deck with utmost seriousness, as it may indicate a problem with the air conditioning packs, an engine oil leak contaminating the bleed air system, or an electrical malfunction.

Standard operating procedure requires pilots to put on oxygen masks if needed, attempt to identify the probable source of the fumes, and land at the nearest suitable airport as a precaution.