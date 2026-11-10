Car Ploughs Into Pedestrians On Busy Glasgow Road, West End Sealed Off

Glasgow: A busy road in Glasgow's west end has been sealed off after a car ploughed into pedestrians on Tuesday afternoon. The incident brought the area to a standstill, with the police and the emergency crews rushing to help. According to reports, the collision happened on Hyndland Road at around 3.45 pm on Tuesday, when the alarm was first raised. The police have not confirmed how many pedestrians were caught up in the incident.

As per reports, the stretch of the road remains closed and taped off at present, with police officers, paramedics and firefighters carrying out a rescue operation at the site while commuters were being asked to stay away and find another route through the west end.

Hyndland Road was shut down soon after the crash, with Police Scotland, the Scottish Ambulance Service and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service all present at the spot. The full extent of the injuries suffered in the collision is still not known, though the victims were shifted to hospital for treatment.

The commuters travelling through the area are being asked to use alternative routes for the time being, as the closure is expected to remain in place while the police probe the matter to ascertain the cause behind the incident.

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Glasgow City Council has confirmed that Hyndland Road is closed between Clarence Drive and Novar Drive, a section that is normally busy with local traffic, school runs and people heading to shops and homes nearby.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said, "Hyndland Road in Glasgow is closed following a crash involving a car and a number of pedestrians which happened around 3.45 pm on Tuesday. The emergency services are at the scene and drivers are urged to avoid the area."

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The police officials have not released any further details about the number of pedestrians involved, the condition of those hurt, or what may have led to the collision. The officials asserted that the information is likely to follow once the investigating officers are able to speak to witnesses and those affected.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has also confirmed that the rescue teams were called to the incident and attended alongside police and ambulance colleagues.

Glasgow City Council issued a warning to road users, urging people to keep clear of the area while emergency work continues. The council said, “Road users are advised to avoid the area and consider alternative routes.”