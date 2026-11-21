New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose a "tremendous tax" on American technology companies that build data centres outside the United States, saying he would not allow firms to establish such facilities overseas as China could benefit from the investments.

Trump said the US must retain control over critical infrastructure supporting the artificial intelligence (AI) industry and insisted that data centres should be built within the country.

"We're not going to allow our companies to build data centres outside of our country," Trump said during a White House news conference on Friday, following his trip to Asia.

"I will not allow because China will take all of them," he added, warning that companies choosing to build data centres abroad would face a "tremendous tax".

Advertisement

However, Trump did not provide details about the proposed tax, including its rate, implementation mechanism or when it could come into effect. He also indicated that he had not discussed the proposal with members of his administration before making the announcement.

The proposed move could have implications for major American data centre operators, including Equinix and Digital Realty, which develop and operate facilities in overseas markets.

Advertisement

Data centres are essential to the AI industry as they house the computing infrastructure required to store information, process large volumes of data and train and operate increasingly advanced AI models. Their importance has grown as technology companies compete to develop more sophisticated AI systems.

Companies generally establish data centres closer to their users to reduce latency, or delays in data transmission. This is particularly important for services requiring real-time processing, including financial transactions and digital payments. Transmitting large volumes of information over long distances can also increase operational costs.

US-China AI Race And Restrictions On Chip Exports

Trump's warning comes amid intensifying competition between Washington and Beijing over access to advanced artificial intelligence technology and computing infrastructure.

The United States has already imposed restrictions on direct sales of its most advanced AI chips to China. However, Chinese companies have continued to access computing power by renting capacity at data centres located in countries permitted to import the restricted chips.

In a related development, the US Commerce Department moved on Monday to tighten restrictions on exports of advanced AI chips to several Southeast Asian countries. The measures are aimed at preventing the technology from reaching Chinese companies through third countries.

Trump's latest proposal could further complicate the global expansion plans of American technology companies while supporting his administration's push to retain critical computing infrastructure within US borders.

Trump Backs More Data Centres In US

The US President has repeatedly advocated expanding data centre construction within the country, arguing that such investments are important for maintaining America's technological advantage.

However, the expansion of these facilities has faced resistance from local communities over concerns about their enormous electricity requirements, pressure on power grids and the possibility of higher utility bills.

Trump has urged communities to welcome data centre projects and negotiate financial benefits from companies setting up facilities in their areas.

He has also expressed respect for artificial intelligence company Anthropic. On cooperation with China in AI, Trump said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping had agreed to establish joint guardrails for the technology.

"Xi and I agreed we will do joint guardrails on AI," Trump said.