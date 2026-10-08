'Completely Unacceptable': India Condemns Houthi Attacks On Saudi Airports After 3 Killed, 36 Injured

New Delhi: India on Thursday condemned the attacks targeting Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh over the past few days, which resulted in civilian deaths and injuries, calling the targeting of civilian infrastructure “completely unacceptable.”

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “India condemns the attacks over the past few days targeting Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which have resulted in civilian deaths and injuries.”

“The targeting of civilian infrastructure is completely unacceptable,” the MEA said.

India also expressed its deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

Advertisement

“We express our deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. We wish speedy recovery for those injured,” the statement said.

The MEA further expressed India’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its people and government.

Advertisement

“We express solidarity and stand with the people and government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” it added.

Earlier, Saudi-led coalition forces claimed that they destroyed 82 military targets belonging to the Houthi militia in Yemen after "attacks" on civilian facilities in Saudi Arabia, including King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Abha International Airport, the coalition said.

In an official press release on Wednesday, Coalition Forces spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Maliki said the Houthi "attacks" on civilian targets “will not go unpunished”.

“The brutal attacks by the Terrorist Houthi Militia on civilians and civilian objects in the Kingdom, most recently targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Abha International Airport, will not go unpunished,” Al-Maliki said.

“Consequently, the Joint Forces of the Coalition launched a comprehensive operation, destroying a total of (82) legitimate military targets belonging to the Terrorist Houthi Militia across the governorates of (Saada, Al Hudaydah, Al Jawf, and Ma’rib),” he added.

According to the coalition, the targets included ballistic missile sites, including 11 mountain-based ballistic missile storage sites in Saada, as well as command and control centres, communication systems, missile and weapons storage sites and gathering locations for Houthi groups.

The coalition also said it destroyed a ballistic missile launch platform in Sanaa that was being prepared for an imminent "attack" against Saudi Arabia.

The strikes on Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport took place separately on October 6 and 7, according to the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA). The "attacks" left three people dead and 36 injured.

At Abha Airport, two people were killed and 28 injured, while one person was killed and eight injured in the strike at King Khalid International Airport. GACA said it took the injured to hospitals for medical treatment and that authorities were assessing damage and checking the safety of the facilities.

GCC Secretary-General Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi condemned the Houthi "attacks", describing them as “systematic crimes” targeting civilians and warning that "attacks" on civilian airports and “endangering the lives of travellers, workers and civilians represent a dangerous escalation and a flagrant violation of international laws and norms”.

The US Mission in Saudi Arabia also urged American citizens to exercise “heightened vigilance” amid Houthi threats against airports and airspace across Saudi Arabia, warning of possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions.