Atlanta: The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Sunday (local time) said that all Delta Air Lines flights operating to and from Atlanta were delayed following a problem with the system used to calculate an aircraft's weight and balance, The New York Times reported.

The disruptions at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Delta's largest hub and one of the world's busiest airports, came a week after a nationwide ground stop led to the cancellation of thousands of flights.

This was followed by a technical problem involving United Airlines on Monday, which also resulted in flight delays, according to The New York Times.

“Delta is working to resolve issues with the airline’s weight and balance automation system. These delays are not related to any FAA air traffic systems,” the FAA said.

Advertisement

Flights experienced delays of approximately one hour, with the FAA advisory covering all Delta flights departing for Atlanta from within the contiguous United States, as well as flights leaving Atlanta. Delta was the only commercial airline placed under the delay programme.

According to aviation analytics company Cirium, cited by The New York Times, Delta's flight departures began falling behind schedule at 6 am By 7 am, around 26 per cent of the airline's flights had either been cancelled or had not operated. At Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, more than 40 per cent of Delta flights were delayed by 9 am, Cirium said.

Advertisement

The system that went offline is used to calculate an aircraft's total weight, including its airframe, fuel, passengers and baggage. It also helps pilots determine the aircraft's centre of gravity and ensure that its weight is evenly distributed, which are essential for safe flight operations.

In a statement on Sunday, Delta said its teams were using manual procedures to ensure flights could depart safely while efforts continued to restore the automated system, The New York Times reported.

“Delta teams are using manual workarounds this morning to safely get flights departed while work continues to restore automation,” the airline said, as quoted by The New York Times.