Washington: Democrats have gained 44 House seats so far, surpassing the 40 seats they won during US President Donald Trump's first midterm elections in 2018.

The 258-seat tally was reached on Sunday after Democrat Chuck Hubbard defeated Republican Representative Virginia Foxx in North Carolina. Hubbard secured the victory by a margin of 330 votes following a recount, according to the North Carolina Board of Elections.

The result marks an election sweep not witnessed by either party since 1992, presenting Democrats with significant opportunities to govern while also placing considerable pressure on them to fulfil their campaign promises and priorities, CBS News reported.

Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, who is set to become the Speaker of the House, said that House Democrats had secured the largest majority held by any party in the US Congress this century, celebrating the milestone in a post on X.

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"House Democrats have just secured the largest majority any party in Congress has held this century. BOOM," Jeffries, who represents New York, wrote on X.

According to CBS News, the 258-seat majority in the 435-member House surpassed Democrats' own expectations, with the party still having the possibility of adding a few more seats as four races remained undecided. These included one each in Minnesota and Tennessee and two in Louisiana, where runoffs were scheduled for December.

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Republicans were set to hold at least 173 seats in the minority, CBS News reported.