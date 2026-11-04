Democrats Take Control Of US Congress: What The 2026 Midterm Results Could Mean For India

New Delhi: Democrats have taken control of both chambers of the US Congress in the 2026 midterm elections, dealing a major political setback to President Donald Trump. The party picked up five Senate seats and made gains in more than half a dozen House districts, turning the elections into a nationwide test of public confidence in Trump's second term.

The outcome could have implications beyond American politics, particularly for India. From trade and tariffs to H-1B visas and defence cooperation, a Democratic-controlled Congress could bring greater scrutiny to several policies affecting India and its relationship with the United States.

The elections were held against the backdrop of rising living costs, tariffs and the US war against Iran, which has pushed fuel prices higher. Trump's approval ratings have also remained close to record lows. According to the AP Voter Poll, most voters blamed the administration for high costs and wanted Congress to exercise greater checks on presidential power.

Will A Democratic Congress Change Trump's Policies Towards India?

The Democratic victory gives the party greater influence over legislation, government funding and congressional investigations. However, control of Congress does not mean Democrats will automatically determine US foreign policy.

Advertisement

Trump continues to hold significant executive powers, including the authority to veto legislation. Any attempt by Democrats to challenge his policies would also depend on their final majority, Senate procedures and the administration's response.

For India, the change in congressional power matters because decisions taken in Washington can directly affect Indian exporters, professionals working in the US and bilateral defence cooperation.

Advertisement

A Democratic majority could also lead to more discussions on tariffs, healthcare, the cost of living and restrictions on presidential war powers. However, turning these discussions into legislation would not be straightforward.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said last week that even with a Democratic-controlled House, there would be "very little" they could do to block Trump's agenda.

Trade And Tariffs: Could India Get Relief?

Trade is among the key areas where developments in Washington could have an impact on India.

The US is a major market for Indian goods, making American tariff decisions particularly important for Indian exporters. In February, India and the US announced a framework for an interim trade agreement under which Washington said it would impose an 18 per cent reciprocal tariff on Indian-origin goods.

However, the tariff situation changed after the US Supreme Court struck down Trump's use of emergency powers to impose tariffs on trading partners worldwide. This brought tariffs down to a baseline of 10 per cent.

Despite these developments, a comprehensive India-US trade agreement remains some distance away. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told the media earlier this month that the agreement was close to finalisation.

A Democratic-controlled Congress could bring greater debate and scrutiny around American trade policy. However, any significant change would depend on the administration's decisions and the legislative process.

H-1B Visas, Immigration And India-US Relations: What Changes?

The election outcome could also matter to thousands of Indian professionals working in the United States, particularly those on H-1B visas.

With Democrats gaining control of Congress, immigration policies could face greater scrutiny. The shift in power may also slow down some Republican-backed legislative proposals on immigration.

However, a change in congressional control does not automatically mean an immediate change in visa regulations. Trump's presidential proclamations would remain in place unless the administration changes them or they are successfully challenged through the relevant legal or political processes.

This includes the $100,000 fee for new H-1B visa applications announced last September.

On India-US relations, a Democratic majority could increase congressional involvement in discussions surrounding trade, immigration and bilateral cooperation. Defence ties and other foreign policy decisions, however, would continue to be influenced by the White House.