Diwali Is Hope, Generosity And Care: Canadian PM Mark Carney Joins Millions Celebrating Diwali

Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Sunday extended Diwali greetings to people celebrating the festival in Canada and around the world, describing it as a symbol of the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance.

In a message on the occasion, Carney said communities across Canada were joining millions of people worldwide to celebrate the Festival of Lights, with families and friends gathering to light diyas, share meals and honour traditions passed down through generations.

“Today, communities across Canada join millions of people around the world to celebrate Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights,” Carney said in his statement.

He noted that Diwali is celebrated by Hindu, Jain, Sikh and Buddhist communities and carries a message of hope, generosity and care for others.

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“The festival of Diwali carries a message of shared hope; it reminds us that light is not only what we celebrate, but also what we create – through our acts of generosity, our devotion, and the care we give to one another,” he said.

Extending greetings on behalf of the Canadian government, Carney wished happiness, peace and prosperity to those celebrating the festival.

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“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish a very happy Diwali to all who celebrate it. May the Festival of Lights bring joy, peace, and prosperity to you and your loved ones,” he said.