Drone Strike Hits Military Base In Northern Colombia, Killing 3 Soldiers And Injuring 8

Bogota: At least 3 soldiers were killed and 8 others have been injured after a drone attack struck a military base in northern Colombia. The Colombian army confirmed the casualties in a statement on Saturday, calling the attack a remote-controlled attack that has once again exposed how vulnerable even fortified positions have become to cheap weapons like drones.

The attack took place in Santa Rosa del Sur, a small town nestled on the foothills of the San Lucas mountain range. Colombia's agencies have not confirmed who carried out the attack, leaving the question of responsibility hanging over an already tense region.

Smoke, Explosions And Soldiers Taking Cover

Footage shared on social media showed clouds of smoke emerging from the base following 3 explosions, and soldiers seeking protection in shelters made from sandbags. The images captured the chaos of the moment, with troops running for cover as the blasts ripped through the compound.

The area around Santa Rosa is rich in gold mines and has long been disputed by the Gulf Clan, the National Liberation Army (NLA) and smaller groups led by former members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FARC) of Colombia. The contest for control has made the town and the surroundings one of the country's most dangerous corners.

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President Abelardo de la Espriella responded defiantly in a post on X on Saturday, saying, "Those who were behind this attack … will have nowhere to hide……Every attack against our soldiers strengthens our resolve to defend Colombia."

Harder Line Since August

Notably, violence has intensified in several rural areas of Colombia since de la Espriella took office in August. The conservative leader cancelled peace talks with the nation's remaining rebel groups and has taken a more confrontational approach that includes using more airstrikes, militarizing some cities and creating joint task forces to defend strategic assets, including a pipeline that runs from the Caribbean coast to central Colombia.

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Some drug gangs and rebel groups have responded by stepping up their attacks on Colombia's armed forces. Last week, a military base in Tolima province was targeted with missiles made from gas canisters, in an attack that killed 4 civilians. In the border city of Cucuta, the police have been attacked multiple times with remotely activated bombs.

Why Peace Talks Collapsed

Reports suggested that before de la Espriella's term began in August, Colombia's government had been staging multiple peace talks with rebel groups, but with little success. De la Espriella's government has stressed that drug gangs and rebel groups used ceasefires granted to them by the government to consolidate their grip over rural areas, where they tax local businesses and profit from the drug trade.

A peace deal in 2016 between Colombia's government and the FARC led to the demobilisation of over 14,000 fighters and enabled the former rebels to form a political party. However, in recent years, smaller groups have been fighting over territory abandoned by the FARC guerrillas.

According to ACLED, a group that monitors conflicts around the world, state forces and illegal armed groups carried out 34 attacks with bombs or explosives in Colombia during the 4-week period that ended on October 16, a 9% increase from last year's 4-week average.