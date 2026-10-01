Dual UK-Iranian National Detained Over RAF Fairford Base Security Threat

London: A man holding both British and Iranian citizenship has been taken into custody following a security scare at an airbase in the south-west of England at the weekend. The British counter-terrorism officers confirmed on Thursday that the suspect, aged 27, was detained in central London. He is being held on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts as part of the inquiry into what happened on Sunday near RAF Fairford.

A second man has also been spoken to by the investigating agencies in connection with the same events.

RAF Fairford, situated around 160 km west of London, has long been utilised by American bombers through decades of Middle East conflicts, including the war waged by the United States and Israel on Iran that began in February.

The arrest comes after UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham stated that there were strong indications that Iran played a role in the alleged security incident. Tehran has forcefully rejected any suggestion of involvement. Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, hit back at Burnham's allegations and strongly denied any involvement in the incident at the base. The police investigation continues.