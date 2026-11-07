Japan Hit By Early Morning Earthquake, PM Takaichi Confirms No Tsunami Risk

Tokyo: Central Japan was shaken awake in the early hours of Sunday when a powerful earthquake struck while most residents were asleep. The tremor hit at around 1.04 am local time, with the epicentre traced to western Shizuoka Prefecture, sending strong waves into neighbouring areas.

In Aichi Prefecture, the impact was felt sharply, with local officials recording a maximum seismic intensity of upper 5 on the Japanese scale in Chita City, a level strong enough to rattle homes, wake families and leave people fearing what might come next.

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi immediately addressed the nation, taking to social media platform X to share an update on the seismic activity. "At around 1:04 a.m. today, an earthquake struck with its epicentre in western Shizuoka Prefecture, and strong shaking with a maximum intensity of upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale was recorded in Chita City, Aichi Prefecture," she wrote.

Crucially, she stepped in to calm fears of a second disaster, confirming, "There is no risk of a tsunami."

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Emergency Centre Activated In Tokyo

On the other hand, within moments of the earthquake, the Japanese government put the emergency machinery into motion, opening a dedicated liaison desk at the Prime Minister's Office Crisis Management Centre to track developments.

Takaichi explained the steps taken, saying, "Immediately after the earthquake, the government established a 'Prime Minister's Office Liaison Office' at the 'Prime Minister's Office Crisis Management Centre.' I have also directed efforts to assess the extent of the damage and provide accurate information to the public, and we are doing everything we can to respond."

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The office is now acting as the hub for damage assessments, coordinating information from the affected prefectures and ensuring that updates reach residents as quickly as possible.

Although there was no tsunami threat, the local administration was clear that the danger had not entirely passed. People living in areas that felt strong shaking were urged to stay cautious and prepare for the possibility of further tremors of similar strength.

During her address, Takaichi closed her message with a direct appeal to those in the shaken region, saying, "I ask everyone in areas that experienced strong shaking to remain alert to the possibility of another earthquake of similar magnitude."