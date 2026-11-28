Jerusalem: The contest to form Israel’s next government has entered a decisive and highly public phase, with Gadi Eisenkot issuing a direct challenge to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to sit down together on Saturday evening. The proposed meeting would take place at the Dan Accadia Hotel in Herzliya, a setting now cast as the stage for a make-or-break test of whether a national unity government can actually be built.

Eisenkot has placed a strict 24-hour window on the encounter with Netanyahu, framing the offer as a way to establish whether Likud is genuinely committed to reaching an agreement or merely going through the motions. The invitation, posted on X, arrived shortly after Netanyahu made the surprising concession on the most sensitive question in the talks, which is who should lead first.

In the offer, Netanyahu stated that he was prepared to allow Eisenkot to take the opening turn as prime minister in a rotation arrangement. It marked a departure from the usual expectation that the largest party should head the government, a principle Netanyahu said he was willing to set aside because of what he described as existential threats facing Israel.

Concession From Largest Party

Netanyahu, in his statement, appeared to be underlining both the scale of his concession and the political strength behind it. He pointed out that Likud, under his leadership, remained the largest party in the country by a considerable distance, having secured a quarter of a million more votes than Eisenkot’s party.

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In his X post, addressed to the citizens of Israel, Netanyahu said:

Citizens of Israel,

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A few days ago, truth and justice came to light in court. This happened thanks to the many people in Israel who stood by me over the past decade, first and foremost my wife Sara and my sons Yair and Avner—who endured great suffering and supported me on every front.

In recent days, we have seen something else: shocking scenes in the Knesset—walking out during the national anthem, turning their backs on those suffering from combat trauma, and slamming the door in the faces of bereaved families.

Last Wednesday, a demand by Ra’am and the Joint List led to the defeat of a bill intended to prevent the return of terrorists’ bodies to their families.

What we are seeing in the Knesset today is only the beginning. This will happen in the government too.

Without firing a single shot, hostile forces will take over the country from within.

Supporters of terrorism are planning to grant Israeli citizenship to hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who will enter Israel from Judea, Samaria, Gaza, and neighboring countries under the pretext of family reunification; establish an Arab autonomy in the Galilee and the Negev; withdraw from the security zones in Gaza, Syria, and Lebanon and bring the terrorists back to the gates of our communities; and ultimately establish an Iranian-backed Palestinian state on the ruins of the State of Israel.

To pave the way for this disastrous government, some members of parties that support terrorism speak softly in Hebrew, while in Arabic they all express full support for terrorist organizations and the destruction of Israel—under the principle of taqiyya, which permits lying to infidels in order to defeat them.

As Member of Knesset Ayman Odeh, a senior figure in the Joint List, said the day before yesterday, he and his colleagues will tie the hands of a left-wing government in fighting our enemy: “We will oppose any war launched against our people.”



An overwhelming majority of Israel’s citizens are not falling into the trap of this transparent ploy.

Since the revelations in court and the disgraceful events in the Knesset, many have approached me with a yearning for unity. Among them are many who did not vote for me, who say that in light of what came to light in the trial, there is no longer any excuse for the boycott that prevented unity.

This unity is the need of the hour.

We are called upon to confront immediate dangers that threaten our very existence.

The only way to do so is by bringing together all the parties that see Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people.

We will reach agreements on the issues at hand, including military conscription and Torah study, on which we will reach understandings with our Haredi partners.

Likud under my leadership is the largest party in the country, with a large lead of a quarter of a million more voters than Eisenkot’s party.

Naturally, I should lead the unity government, or at least be first in the rotation.

But given the gravity of the existential danger and the possibility that a government will be formed that lacks the ability to confront it, my responsibility as a leader requires me to set everything aside, including the principle of the largest party, and agree that Gadi Eisenkot will serve first as prime minister, while I will serve as alternate prime minister at the beginning of the term.

I expect that, in light of this agreement on my part, we will immediately begin genuine, sincere, and accelerated negotiations in which the other side will also be willing to make similar compromises and concessions, to establish a national unity government that will repel these dangers and ensure Israel’s security and future.

It was against this backdrop that his willingness to step back from the first position was presented as an act of national responsibility rather than political weakness. However, Eisenkot has made clear that words alone will not be enough, and that the offer must now be tested in direct negotiations.

3 Weeks Of Frustration Behind Ultimatum

Eisenkot’s impatience was evident in his response as he accused Likud of 3 weeks of evasion, stressing that the party had avoided engaging seriously with the substance of a unity deal despite repeated attempts to move the process forward.

Now, central to that complaint is a detailed compromise proposal that Eisenkot pointed out was delivered last Sunday through a secret channel. According to him, Netanyahu has still not answered it, leaving a crucial set of ideas unaddressed while the political clock continues to tick.

In his post on X, Eisenkot said:

The unity Israel needs, which I am committed to and for which I am prepared to pay political prices, is unity among Israel’s citizens based on values; unity around a new and different path that will honor and celebrate the Israeli solidarity I see as a fundamental component of Israel’s national security.

That is why, this past Sunday, a detailed proposal was conveyed to Netanyahu through a secret channel established at his request, addressing substantive issues. In some areas, as I shared with you before Shabbat began, we put forward significant compromise positions. All this before we signed another coalition agreement. To this very moment, we have received no response on these issues.

For about three weeks now, my team and I have been proposing and trying to conduct genuine, sincere and accelerated negotiations, but we are met with refusal and evasion. In the time that has passed, the basic guidelines of the government that I intend to swear in in the coming days have been formulated, and they will serve as the basis for any future government I lead.

If Likud is ready for genuine unity, I am ready to assess the seriousness of its intentions over the next 24 hours, and I invite Netanyahu and his team, tonight, to the Dan Accadia Hotel in Herzliya, where I am staying with my negotiating team, to conduct genuine and accelerated negotiations on basic guidelines and policy issues—based on the detailed proposal to which Netanyahu has yet to respond. I am committed to the citizens of Israel, including those who did not vote for me and my partners, to continue working to bring about the formation of a good government for all the citizens of Israel in the coming days.