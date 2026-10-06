Ex-Spy Chief Turned Suspect: Germany's BND Faces Biggest Betrayal In 50 Years

Berlin: Germany is witnessing a grave intelligence breach in decades after the arrest of a man who once sat at the very top of the foreign espionage apparatus. The 80-year-old August Hanning, who led the Federal Intelligence Service, the BND, between 1998 and 2005, was detained on Tuesday on suspicion of espionage, attempted treason and the procurement of state secrets.

Not only he, but also his former senior colleague, identified only as Manfred D., was detained, in keeping with German privacy rules.

According to federal prosecutors, the allegations suggested a prolonged covert arrangement in which highly classified BND material was siphoned off and offered to a foreign power. The latest espionage episode has sent shockwaves through Berlin and raised alarm among allied intelligence services.

Prosecutors Allege 2000 Documents Traded Since 2010

According to the Federal Prosecutor's Office, the understanding between the two men goes back to 2010, some 5 years after Hanning had left the BND. Manfred D. had earlier served as Hanning's chief of staff, but unlike his former boss, he stayed within the agency and continued to enjoy privileged access.

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The prosecutors asserted that Manfred subsequently acted as chief of staff to several successive BND presidents from March 2012 until March 2026. "In his role, he had access to confidential information," the prosecutor's office noted.

The investigating officials believed that over the course of years, Manfred handed Hanning around 2000 documents. The prosecution's own formulation was stark, who said, "The current findings suggest that, over the years, Manfred D. provided Hanning with approximately 2,000 documents, many of which contained classified information to be used exclusively by the federal intelligence service for internal purposes, particularly for executive intelligence briefings."

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The prosecutors alleged that the cache comprised intelligence prepared solely for internal BND consumption and for senior figures at the Chancellery. German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported that among the files were papers relating to Iran's nuclear programme and the Russian military, as well as secrets classified by foreign partner agencies.

Further, part of the material was said to have been repurposed for Hanning's private consultancy. "On one occasion, Hanning used classified intelligence provided by Manfred D. to draft an analysis for an officer of a foreign intelligence service," the prosecutor's office said.

The statement added that Hanning is “strongly suspected of treasonous espionage, obtaining state secrets, attempted treason and espionage”.

Crucially, the officials have not disclosed which foreign service Hanning is accused of assisting, and prosecutors conceded that it remains unclear whether classified material he allegedly prepared for a foreign intelligence officer ever reached the intended recipient.

Inside The BND And Political Fallout

The BND stated that it launched a major internal inquiry as soon as suspicion surfaced. The BND's current president, Martin Jaeger, insisted, saying, "There can be no compromises on internal security."

Meanwhile, the case has triggered sharp political reaction, with Marc Henrichmann, who chairs parliament's intelligence oversight committee, declaring, "Whoever allies themselves with the enemies of our liberal democracy will be found out," adding that Germany will not tolerate the betrayal of secrets.

Fellow committee member Konstantin von Notz termed the allegations "deeply troubling" and urged a quick and thorough investigation. Conservative security expert Roderich Kiesewetter warned Handelsblatt that espionage cases of this nature were "particularly burdensome for trust and particularly damaging for Germany".

Both suspects were due to be brought before an investigating judge at the Federal Court of Justice, while prosecutors confirmed searches at premises linked to them and at sites in Berlin.

Alarms Of Cold War Betrayal

The arrest inevitably invites comparisons with Germany's long, uneasy history of spy scandals. In 1974, Chancellor Willy Brandt was forced to resign after it emerged that a close aide, Guenter Guillaume, had been spying for East Germany. In 1990, Klaus Kuron, a senior West German counter-intelligence official, was unmasked as a Stasi informant and later convicted of treason.

More recently, former domestic intelligence chief Hans-Georg Maassen said in 2024 that the agency he once headed was monitoring him over alleged connections to right-wing extremism, claims he denied.