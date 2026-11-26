Bangkok: An explosion occurred Thursday at a major oil facility in the Thai capital, and residents in the surrounding area were told to evacuate, authorities said.

No casualties were immediately reported.

The Bangchak Corp., which owns the refining and storage facility, said the situation had been brought under control, according to the Bang Na district office. It advised residents nearby to evacuate. It did not give a cause of the explosion.

Videos posted on social media showed a thick black smoke rising from the site in the eastern neighborhood of Bangkok.

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The Bangchak Corp. refinery in Bangkok, with a listed capacity of 120,000 barrels a day, is the fifth biggest in Thailand and the only one situated in an urban area.

This is a developing story…