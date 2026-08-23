FBI Disrupts ISIS-Inspired Plot To Attack New York State Capitol By An Albany Woman: Director Kash Patel

Washington: Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel on Saturday (local time) said that federal law enforcement has successfully disrupted an alleged ISIS-inspired terrorist plot targeting the New York State Capitol, spearheaded by a 35-year-old Albany woman.

In a post on X, Patel pointed to the broader scope of federal counterterrorism operations and revealed that law enforcement disrupted 640 planned terror attacks over the past year.

"Another potential terrorist attack on American soil -- DISRUPTED. A 35-year-old Albany woman is accused of plotting an ISIS-inspired attack targeting the New York State Capitol. And this is just one of the threats federal law enforcement is confronting. 640 planned terror attacks were disrupted last year," he wrote.

Reflecting on the ongoing security challenges in a public statement, Patel emphasised the multifaceted nature of current operations, stating that authorities are actively confronting "threats targeting Americans here at home" alongside "threats targeting our troops overseas."

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Highlighting the successful neutralisation of the Albany plot, he added, "Another alleged terrorist plot stopped before innocent lives were lost. Some of these operations you hear about. Many you never will. That's the mission."

Praising the collaborative effort involved in foiling the attack, Patel commended the decisive action taken by the bureau.

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"Outstanding work by our FBI Albany team, our partners at the Justice Dept, and Attorney General Todd Blanche. This FBI will remain relentless in finding these threats, disrupting them, and keeping Americans safe," he noted.

Earlier in May, US President Donald Trump had stated that the US military, in coordination with the Armed Forces of Nigeria, eliminated the second-in-command of the global terrorist organisation Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in a "complex and precise" military operation.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, described as the "second in command of ISIS globally", was eliminated during the joint operation, adding that the operation targeted him in Africa, where he was allegedly hiding.

"Tonight, at my direction, brave American forces and the Armed Forces of Nigeria flawlessly executed a meticulously planned and very complex mission to eliminate the most active terrorist in the world from the battlefield. Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, second in command of ISIS globally, thought he could hide in Africa, but little did he know we had sources who kept us informed on what he was doing," the post read.

Trump had also thanked the Government of Nigeria for its cooperation in the mission.

"He will no longer terrorize the people of Africa, or help plan operations to target Americans. With his removal, ISIS's global operation is greatly diminished. Thank you to the Government of Nigeria for your partnership on this operation. GOD BLESS AMERICA!" the post added.