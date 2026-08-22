FBI Most Wanted: Rosemary Godbolt-Molder Charged With 1989 Homicide Of Stepson At Fort Bliss, Absconded After Bail In 1993

Washington: The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has placed Rosemary Lorraine Godbolt-Molder on its Most Wanted list in connection with the 1989 murder of her 5-year-old stepson following extensive child abuse on August 22, 1989, in Fort Bliss, Texas.

According to federal records, the victim, Rayshon Omar Alexander, was transported from his residence at Fort Bliss to an Army medical facility with severe injuries and was pronounced dead on the same day. An autopsy later revealed that Alexander died as a result of extensive child abuse, with numerous bruises across his body and a fractured skull.

Godbolt-Molder was subsequently arrested and indicted by a Western District of Texas Federal Grand Jury in El Paso, Texas, for homicide on a government reservation. Although she was released on bond on October 4, 1989, authorities reported that she violated the terms of her release by failing to report to her Pre-trial Service Officer while her trial was still pending.

Her bond was revoked on April 27, 1993, and a federal warrant was then issued for her arrest by the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas.

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According to the FBI, her aliases include Rosemary L Godbolt, Rosemary Lorraine Molder, Rosemary Lorraine Davis, Rosemary L Molder, Rosemary Lorraine Godbolt, Ann Godbolt, and R Lorraine Godbolt-Molder.

Born on July 29, 1967, in New Jersey, Godbolt-Molder is described as a Black female, standing 5 feet tall and weighing 123 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. The FBI said she has scars on both knees and has previously worked as a police dispatcher and a convenience store clerk.

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She has known ties to Trenton, New Jersey, as well as the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, areas, and is known to gamble on occasion.

Earlier, the FBI on Thursday placed Indian national Kamal on its Most Wanted list over his alleged involvement in a transnational criminal organisation known as the Lawrence Bishnoi Organised Crime Group, the agency said.

According to the FBI, the group allegedly engaged in a conspiracy to interfere with commerce by extortion and operated in the Central District of California and elsewhere.

The FBI said on its official website that Kamal is wanted for his alleged involvement in the criminal organisation.

"No Name Given Kamal is wanted for his alleged involvement in a transnational criminal organization engaged in conspiracy to interfere with commerce by extortion. This organization, the Lawrence Bishnoi Organized Crime Group, originated in the Punjab state of India and operated in the Central District of California and elsewhere," the notification read.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Kamal on July 1, 2026, in the United States District Court for the Central District of California in Los Angeles after he was charged with conspiracy to interfere with commerce by extortion.