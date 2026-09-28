FBI Puts Goldy Brar On 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List With $1 Million Reward For Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Leader

Washington: In the global hunt for transnational crime bosses, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has added notorious gangster Satinderjeet Singh, also known as Goldy Brar, to the legendary 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. The announcement was made early on Tuesday by the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office, which confirmed a reward of up to $1 million for information that leads to his arrest. The move places Brar under the brightest possible international spotlight.

His listing makes him the 543rd fugitive to ever feature on the historic roster, outlining the seriousness with which American authorities view the threat posed by his network across North America and Asia.

According to federal prosecutors in the United States, Brar is facing a raft of serious federal indictments, including conspiracy under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, extortion and narcotics trafficking.

The investigating agencies allege that he serves as the primary operational chief for North America for the Lawrence Bishnoi Organized Crime Group. The syndicate is said to be run by Lawrence Bishnoi himself, who, despite being lodged in a prison cell in India, continues to steer operations through contraband communications.

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Bishnoi is accused of having delegated control of his international empire to trusted lieutenants, with Brar being the most prominent among them. The structure has allowed the group to extend its reach far beyond India’s borders.

Trail Of Violence, Cocaine Theft And Surrey Temple Killing

The crime network has been linked to a chilling trail of violence across North America, spanning targeted assassinations, kidnappings, armed extortions and large-scale drug smuggling. In one audacious incident detailed by the federal agency, the gang allegedly stole over 500 kg of cocaine from rival cartels in the Los Angeles region.

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Among the most high-profile offences cited in court documents is the assassination in June 2023 of a prominent political and religious figure identified as HSN, who was gunned down outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia. Bishnoi and Brar are both charged with ordering the targeted killing of HSN.

The severity of the group’s methods prompted Canadian agencies to designate the Bishnoi syndicate as a terrorist entity in September 2025, pointing to the routine use of public violence and orchestrated social media threat campaigns to extort members of the Indian diaspora worldwide.

Operation Hardball Manhunt Across California And Canada

Brar’s elevation to the Top 10 list is a direct outcome of Operation Hardball, a years-long, multi-agency investigation that in July 2026 unsealed indictments against 37 defendants connected to India-based transnational crime groups. While 28 of those accused have since been taken into custody or traced, 5 key fugitives remain at large alongside Brar.

The law enforcement officers from the FBI, the Los Angeles Police Department and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police stressed that placing Brar on the global list will ensure his photograph is publicised across the world until he is captured.

The officials have called him as armed, extremely violent, and dangerous, and believe he may be concealing himself in parts of California or Canada. The administration has urged members of the public to avoid any direct interaction with him and to submit tips directly to the FBI.